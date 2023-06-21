2022 finalist Zhang Shuai out in 1st round at Birmingham Classic as seeds tumble

Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova celebrates beating Spain's Cristina Bucsa during their first round Women's Singles match on day three of the Rothesay Classic Birmingham at Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham, England, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova celebrates beating Spain's Cristina Bucsa during their first round Women's Singles match on day three of the Rothesay Classic Birmingham at Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham, England, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — A finalist at the Birmingham Classic last year, Zhang Shuai of China was eliminated in the first round of the grass-court tournament on Wednesday as one of four seeded players to go out.

The seventh-seeded Zhang was beaten 6-4, 6-3 by 150th-ranked Emina Bektas of the United States in a little more than an hour in a big surprise at the WTA event.

Zhang reached the 2022 final, only to retire because of injury in the first set to hand Beatriz Haddad Maia the title.

In second-round play, third-seeded Magda Linette of Poland was beaten 6-3, 6-0 by Zhu Lin of China, fifth-seeded Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine lost 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to Britain’s Harriet Dart, and sixth-seeded Bernarda Pera of the United States was ousted by Linda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic, 6-1, 7-6 (3).

Playing a delayed first-round match, top-seeded Barbora Krejcikova beat Cristina Bucsa 6-3, 6-3.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports