Ostapenko and Zhu rally to reach the Birmingham Classic semifinals

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko celebrates winning against Poland's Magdalena Frech in their women's singles quarterfinal match on day five of the Birmingham Classic at Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham, England, Friday June 23, 2023. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Second-seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia rallied to reach the semifinals at the Birmingham Classic by beating Magdalena Frech 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 on Friday.

The grass-court tournament serves as a warmup for Wimbledon, which starts in 10 days.

Ostapenko, who reached the Wimbledon semifinals in 2018, needed 2 hours, 19 minutes to beat her unseeded Polish opponent in an error-strewn match. They conceded a combined 21 break-point chances.

Zhu Lin of China also fought back to reach the semis, advancing 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 against Rebecca Marino of Canada, who mixed 10 aces with seven double faults.

Later Friday, top-seeded Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic played 18-year-old countrywoman Linda Fruhvirtova.

Following that match, Britain’s Harriet Dart was on court against No. 4 Anastasia Potapova.

