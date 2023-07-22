FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
A Nevada woman who hired a hitman using bitcoin to kill her ex-husband gets five years in prison

 
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada woman who admitted to hiring a hitman on the internet for $5,000 in bitcoin to kill her ex-husband “and make it look like an accident” was sentenced to five years in prison.

Kristy Lynn Felkins, 38, of Fallon, Nevada, pleaded guilty in March to a charge of murder-for-hire as part of a deal with federal prosecutors that avoided trial, court records show.

A U.S. District Court judge in California also ordered on Thursday that Felkins be released under supervision for three years after she serves her prison sentence.

FILE - Authorities search the home of suspect Rex Heuermann, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Massapequa Park, As new details emerge about how police finally caught the alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer, they've also raised questions about whether investigators adequately pursued a key lead that may have helped solve the case sooner. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
He came face to face with an alleged serial killer. 12 years later, his tip helped crack the case
As police comb through the home of a man charged in a string of serial killings in New York, one witness is frustrated it took so long to solve the crime.
FILE - A sign that reads "Coeur d'Alene Rejects Hate" is shown under a pride flag in the window of the Emerge CDA art gallery, July 18, 2022, in downtown Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. A northern Idaho jury on Thursday, July 20, 2023, found five members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front guilty of misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot at a Pride event. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Idaho judge sentences 5 from white nationalist group to jail for conspiracy to riot at Pride event
Five members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front have been sentenced to several days in jail for conspiring to riot at a Pride event in Idaho.
FILE - Forensic scientist Henry Lee testifies during a murder trial on Sept. 15, 2003, in Durham, N.C. A federal judge on Friday, July 21, 2023, has found famed forensic scientist Henry Lee liable for fabricating evidence in a murder case that sent two men to prison, one for more than three decades, for a crime they did not commit. (Bill Willcox/The Herald-Sun via AP, Pool)
Judge finds forensic scientist Henry Lee liable for fabricating evidence in a murder case
A federal judge has found famed forensic scientist Henry Lee liable for fabricating evidence in a murder case that sent two men to prison for decades for a crime they did not commit.
FILE - Violent rioters supporting President Donald Trump storm the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. A former Republican legislative candidate who traveled to Washington for former President Donald Trump's “Stop the Steal” rally was arrested Friday, July 21, 2023, and charged with federal crimes for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot, officials said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
A former Republican legislative candidate has been charged for his role in the US Capitol riot
A former Republican legislative candidate who traveled to Washington for the “Stop the Steal” rally has been charged with federal crimes for his role in the 2021 U.S.

Felkins began communicating with someone in 2016 on a dark web hitman website that claimed to offer murder-for-hire services, according to her September 2020 indictment. Felkins wanted her ex-husband killed while he was traveling in Chico, California, the indictment said.

Authorities described the website as a scam that simply took money from unsuspecting customers.

In a statement admitting her guilt that was entered into the court record as part of her plea deal, Felkins said she offered to pay an extra $4,000 to speed up the timeline of the murder plot in March 2016. She also admitted to saying she “did not care” if her ex-husband’s new girlfriend “was harmed during the murder.”

Felkins said she expected to receive a large life insurance payment after her ex-husband’s death, which she requested to be made to look like an accident. According to her statement, she asked the purported hitman if it was “possible to make it seem like it was a mugging gone wrong?”

Felkins, who has been out of custody, was ordered to surrender in September to begin serving her prison sentence.