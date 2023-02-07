Black Hills: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Black Hills Corp. (BKH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $72.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rapid City, South Dakota-based company said it had net income of $1.11.

The energy company posted revenue of $791.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $258.4 million, or $3.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.55 billion.

Black Hills expects full-year earnings to be $3.65 to $3.85 per share.

Black Hills shares have risen 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $71.02, a climb of nearly 5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BKH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BKH