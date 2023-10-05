Russia - Ukraine war
‘Nones’ on the rise
Jon Fosse wins Nobel prize
Syria drone strikes
NYC subway shooter sentenced
Business

Nonprofit service provider Blackbaud settles data breach case for $49.5M with states

By Associated Press
 
Share

The fundraising software company Blackbaud agreed Thursday to pay $49.5 million to settle claims brought by the attorneys general of all 50 states related to a 2020 data breach that exposed sensitive information from 13,000 nonprofits.

Health information, Social Security numbers and the financial information of donors or clients of the nonprofits, universities, hospitals and religious organizations that the company serves was the type of data that was exposed in the breach, according to Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, who co-led the investigation with Vermont.

Blackbaud, which offers software for fundraising and data management to nonprofits, first publicly acknowledged that an outside actor had gained access to its data on July 16, 2020, but downplayed the extent and sensitivity of the information that had been stolen, the attorneys general said. Over a million files were exposed in the breach.

The company paid the intruder a ransom in exchange for deleting the data.

Other news
FILE - Migrants swim next to their overturned wooden boat during a rescue operation by Spanish NGO Open Arms at south of the Italian Lampedusa island at the Mediterranean sea, Aug. 11, 2022. Italy has impounded the Spanish charity rescue boat Open Arms in a Tuscan port for violating rules by Italy’s far-right-led government banning multiple rescues at sea, the charity said Thursday. Open Arms protested the sanctions as a violation of the law of the sea that requires boats to offer rescue, said it was being punished rescuing 176 people in three operations, including people of “extreme vulnerability.” (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Spanish charity protests Italy’s impounding of rescue ship for multiple rescues
This undated photo provided by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation shows 2023 MacArthur Fellow Ada Limón. Limon is the current U.S. poet laureate. The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation announced the 2023 class of fellows, often known as recipients of the "genius grant" on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation via AP Photo)
Meet this year’s MacArthur ‘genius grant’ recipients, including a hula master and the poet laureate
FILE - A volunteer from SOS Mediterranee makes a high five to migrant as they approach Italian coasts, on Sept. 4, 2022 off Taranto, southern Italy. The Right Livelihood Award — known as the “Alternative Nobel” — was awarded Thursday Sept. 28, 2023 to Phyllis Omido from Kenya and the groups Mother Nature Cambodia and SOS Mediterranee. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez, File)
4 environmental, human rights activists awarded ‘Alternative Nobel’ prizes

Blackbaud agreed to strengthen its data security practices, improve customer notification in the event of another breach and to have an outside party assess its compliance with the terms of the settlement for seven years, the settlement said.

The company did not admit any wrongdoing under the terms of the agreement. Blackbaud did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Indiana will receive almost $3.6 million under the terms of the settlement, the most of any state, Rokita’s office said.

In March, the U.S. Security’s and Exchange Commission said it settled charges against Blackbaud for misleading investors about the nature of the information that was stolen. After initially saying that bank information and Social Security numbers were not accessed in the breach, employees of the company found that it had been but failed to notify senior leaders, the SEC said.

The company agreed to pay a $3 million fine to the SEC but did not admit wrongdoing.

___

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.