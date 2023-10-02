Blackmon can earn up to $15 million in 2024 deal with Rockies
Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon, second from left, holds his daughter while his wife, Ashley, holds the couple’s son as team mascot Dinger greets the family after a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
DENVER (AP) — Veteran outfielder Charlie Blackmon can earn $2 million in performance bonuses as part of his 2024 contract with the Colorado Rockies, which would raise his pay to $15 million.
Blackmon could earn the bonuses based on plate appearances: $500,000 each for 425, 450, 475 and 500. The deal announced Friday includes a base salary of $13 million.
The 37-year-old hit .279 with eight homers and 40 RBIs in 413 plate appearances over 96 games this season. He was sidelined between June 10 and Aug. 14 by a broken bone in his right hand, an injury sustained when he was hit by a pitch from Kansas City’s Daniel Lynch on June 3. Blackmon remained in the game and started the next four games.
A four-time All-Star, Blackmon has spent his entire 13-season career with Colorado. Only first baseman Todd Helton at 17 seasons played longer for the Rockies.
Blackmon was in the final season of a six-year contract guaranteeing $108 million, a deal he agreed to after winning the 2017 NL batting title with a .331 average.
