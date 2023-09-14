Padres’ Snell overpowers Dodgers in 6-1 victory for Friars’ first series win against LA since 2021

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Blake Snell scattered one hit over six scoreless innings, Juan Soto and Luis Campusano homered and the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1 on Wednesday night to win their first series against their NL West rivals in two years.

The fourth-place Padres took two of three from the first-place Dodgers and finished 4-9 against them this season.

They did so without Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts, who both got the night off. Machado homered twice in an 11-8 win Monday.

Snell (14-9), a favorite for the NL Cy Young, allowed just a single to Mookie Betts leading off the game and struck out eight. The right-hander, who leads the majors with 93 walks, issued only one.

Snell lowered his MLB-leading ERA to 2.43, overtaking Justin Steele of the Chicago Cubs who is at 2.49.

Freddie Freeman, who had four hits including a homer in the Dodgers’ 11-2 win Tuesday, went 0 for 3 with a strikeout.

Betts got on base twice — stealing second each time — only to be left stranded. He was the Dodgers’ only base runner through seven innings.

Miguel Rojas singled with two outs in the eighth off Nick Martinez for the Dodgers’ second hit. Kolten Wong homered leading off the ninth against Tom Cosgrove, who has given up just three homers all season.

Soto got the Padres going in the first with his 30th homer and 90th RBI of the season. He sent an 0-2 pitch into the right-field seats with two outs off rookie Ryan Pepiot (2-1).

Soto became the seventh player in major league history with two-plus seasons of 30 or more homers and 100-plus walks before turning 25. He joins such elite players as Ted Williams and Mickey Mantle on the list. Soto’s 156 career homers and 627 walks are the most in MLB history before his age 25 season.

Fernando Tatis Jr. doubled leading off the fourth and Soto singled to set up Campusano, who homered to left on another 0-2 pitch from Pepiot for a 4-0 lead.

Reliever Joe Kelly opened the seventh with back-to-back walks to Garrett Cooper and Trent Grisham, who scored on Tatis’ bases-loaded, broken-bat single with two outs that made it 6-0.

Making his third start of the season, Pepiot gave up four runs and six hits in six innings. The right-hander struck out five and walked none.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: Kelly came off the IL after missing 29 games with right forearm inflammation.

UP NEXT

Padres: Off Thursday and then RHP Seth Lugo (6-7, 3.80 ERA) starts Friday in Oakland, where manager Bob Melvin returns for the first time since leaving two years ago, ending an 11-year tenure at the helm in the Bay Area.

Dodgers: After an off-day Thursday, rookie RHP Bobby Miller (9-3, 3.98) starts Friday at Seattle in the opener of a three-game interleague series.

