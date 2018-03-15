Zubovic declines Big 33 offer

Blake Zubovic was honored to receive an invitation to the Big 33 Football Classic, but the senior lineman from Belle Vernon declined the offer.

A Pitt signee, Zubovic said he doesn’t want to risk injury playing in the game, set for 7 p.m. June 16 at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field, near Harrisburg.

Zubovic said he planned to play in at least one all-star game, if he was chosen, after his senior season. That turned out to be the International Bowl game last month in Texas. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound two-way tackle played for the USA Football U-19 team in International Bowl IX. He was the only WPIAL player in the event.

“I didn’t know (at the time) if I made the Big 33 yet,” he said. “I just don’t want to risk getting hurt.”

Zubovic was hindered by an ankle injury early in his senior season but he helped lead the Leopards (10-1) to a Big Nine Conference title and a trip to the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals.

He signed with Pitt in December.

