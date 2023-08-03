Tate McDermott named to captain Wallabies against All Blacks in 2nd Bledisloe Cup match

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Australia will have a new captain and the All Blacks will field a new-look lineup when they meet in Dunedin, New Zealand on Saturday in the second Bledisloe Cup test.

Scrumhalf Tate McDermott has been named to lead the Wallabies four months after he was left to consider his future after being left out of coach Eddie Jones’ first squad of the season.

McDermott is the fourth captain the Wallabies have used in as many matches this season after Michael Hooper, James Slipper and Allan Alaalatoa. He also will become the 86th player to captain Australia, following players such as George Gregan and Nick Farr-Jones who have led the Wallabies from scrumhalf.

His elevation is due to Hooper’s continuing recovery from a calf injury and Alaalatoa’s Achilles tendon injury which saw him carried from the field in last weekend’s first test against New Zealand. The All Blacks won that match to retain the Bledisloe Cup for the 21st straight year.

“We need to regenerate the team,” Jones said. “We’ve got our third captain in the Rugby Championship and plus. Watching him closely at Super Rugby level, he captains a young (Queensland) Reds team and now coming into the team as the starting nine he’s got great potential, a calm head but shows good direction on the field and he’s got all the attributes of a good captain.”

McDermott said his omission by Jones earlier this year motivated him to review his performance and step up to a higher level.

“I knew better than most and me and Eddie spoke around how my performance just wasn’t good enough (at the start of the year), particularly when you’re playing for your country,” McDermott said. “Of course I was disappointed but it gave me the time to work on that stuff, freshen up and get stuck into what I needed to work on.”

Jones has only made three changes to his lineup after last week’s 38-7 loss to the All Blacks in Melbourne. With the Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship trophies locked away for another year, All Blacks coach Ian Foster has made 10 changes to his starting 15, handing test debuts to backrower Samipeni Finau and winger Shaun Stevenson.

Stevenson will start on the right wing as Will Jordan moves from that position to fullback and Leicester Fainga’anuku returns from injury to join the starting lineup on the left wing. Braydon Ennor will start at center in combination with Anton Lienert-Brown while Damian McKenzie has been named at flyhalf in a new halves combination with Finlay Christie.

Finau will start on the blindside while Sam Cane returns from a neck injury on the open side and as captain. Veteran lock Sam Whitelock also is back in the starting side while Samisoni Taukei’aho returns at hooker. Nepo Laulala and Tamaiti Williams have been handed starts at prop.

Utility Dallas McLeod is in line to make his test debut from the bench.

Saturday’s test is New Zealand’s last at home before the World Cup in France beginning in early September.

“Despite having won both the Rugby Championship and the Bledisloe Cup last week, this test is special for us as we finish this stage of our preparation for later in the year,” Foster said. “It is our last chance to play in front of our fans and, even with some changes, it is a big opportunity for us to take another step forward as a team.”

___

Teams:

New Zealand: Will Jordan, Shaun Stevenson, Braydon Ennor, Anton Lienert-Brown, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Damian McKenzie, Finlay Christie; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (captain), Samipeni Finau, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams. Reserves: Dane Coles, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa’i, Luke Jacobson, Aaron Smith, Richie Mo’unga, Dallas McLeod.

Australia: Andrew Kellaway, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Jordan Petaia, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Carter Gordon, Tate McDermott (captain), Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Tom Hooper, Richie Arnold, Nick Frost, Pone Fa’amausili, David Porecki, Angus Bell. Reserves: Jordan Uelese, James Slipper, Zane Nonggorr, Will Skelton, Rob Leota, Nic White, Quade Cooper, Izaia Perese.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby