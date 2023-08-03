Tate McDermott named to captain Wallabies against All Blacks in 2nd Bledisloe Cup match

FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Apr. 19, 2023. Robert Bowers. Bowers, the gunman who massacred 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, has a “very serious mental health history" from childhood and a “markedly abnormal” brain, a defense expert testified Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the penalty phase of the Bowers' trial. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman sentenced to death
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
N.J. lieutenant governor dies
FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2019. The Canadian prime minister and his wife announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that they are separating after 18 years of marriage. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore. allegedly used by 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. Authorities say Zuberi who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in a makeshift cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. The FBI said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested Zuberi after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he had taken the Seattle woman. (FBI via AP)
Woman escapes from kidnapper in Oregon
Sports

Tate McDermott named to captain Wallabies against All Blacks in 2nd Bledisloe Cup match

New Zealand's players pose with the Bledisloe Cup after defeating Australia during their rugby union test match in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
1 of 5 | 

New Zealand’s players pose with the Bledisloe Cup after defeating Australia during their rugby union test match in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Australia's Rob Valetini, right, trends off New Zealand's Codie Taylor during their Bledisloe Cup rugby union test match in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
2 of 5 | 

Australia’s Rob Valetini, right, trends off New Zealand’s Codie Taylor during their Bledisloe Cup rugby union test match in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Australia's Marika Koroibete is unable to stop New Zealand's Will Jordan, left, from scoring a trying during their Bledisloe Cup rugby union test match in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
3 of 5 | 

Australia’s Marika Koroibete is unable to stop New Zealand’s Will Jordan, left, from scoring a trying during their Bledisloe Cup rugby union test match in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Australia's Allan Alaalatoa is driven off the field after being injured during their Bledisloe Cup rugby union test match against New Zealand in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
4 of 5 | 

Australia’s Allan Alaalatoa is driven off the field after being injured during their Bledisloe Cup rugby union test match against New Zealand in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Australia's Tate McDermott, right, attempts to bring down New Zealand's Codie Taylor during their Bledisloe Cup rugby union test match in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
5 of 5 | 

Australia’s Tate McDermott, right, attempts to bring down New Zealand’s Codie Taylor during their Bledisloe Cup rugby union test match in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
By STEVE McMORRAN
 
Share

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Australia will have a new captain and the All Blacks will field a new-look lineup when they meet in Dunedin, New Zealand on Saturday in the second Bledisloe Cup test.

Scrumhalf Tate McDermott has been named to lead the Wallabies four months after he was left to consider his future after being left out of coach Eddie Jones’ first squad of the season.

McDermott is the fourth captain the Wallabies have used in as many matches this season after Michael Hooper, James Slipper and Allan Alaalatoa. He also will become the 86th player to captain Australia, following players such as George Gregan and Nick Farr-Jones who have led the Wallabies from scrumhalf.

His elevation is due to Hooper’s continuing recovery from a calf injury and Alaalatoa’s Achilles tendon injury which saw him carried from the field in last weekend’s first test against New Zealand. The All Blacks won that match to retain the Bledisloe Cup for the 21st straight year.

Other news
Scotland's Kyle Steyn and Italy's Martin Page-Relo, right, battle for the ball during the World Cup warm-up match between Italy and Scotland at the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Murrayfield, Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday July 29, 2023. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)
Northern hemisphere’s top teams to begin Rugby World Cup warmup campaign in earnest
New Zealand's Mark Telea scores a try against Australia during their Bledisloe Cup rugby union test match in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Jones says Wallabies can turn it around before World Cup after heavy Bledisloe Cup defeat
South Africa's Eben Etzebeth, front, scores a try as he leaps over Argentina's Santiago Carreras during the Rugby Championship test match between South Africa and Argentina at Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg , South Africa, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
South Africa clings on 22-21 against Argentina to end the Rugby Championship

“We need to regenerate the team,” Jones said. “We’ve got our third captain in the Rugby Championship and plus. Watching him closely at Super Rugby level, he captains a young (Queensland) Reds team and now coming into the team as the starting nine he’s got great potential, a calm head but shows good direction on the field and he’s got all the attributes of a good captain.”

McDermott said his omission by Jones earlier this year motivated him to review his performance and step up to a higher level.

“I knew better than most and me and Eddie spoke around how my performance just wasn’t good enough (at the start of the year), particularly when you’re playing for your country,” McDermott said. “Of course I was disappointed but it gave me the time to work on that stuff, freshen up and get stuck into what I needed to work on.”

Jones has only made three changes to his lineup after last week’s 38-7 loss to the All Blacks in Melbourne. With the Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship trophies locked away for another year, All Blacks coach Ian Foster has made 10 changes to his starting 15, handing test debuts to backrower Samipeni Finau and winger Shaun Stevenson.

Stevenson will start on the right wing as Will Jordan moves from that position to fullback and Leicester Fainga’anuku returns from injury to join the starting lineup on the left wing. Braydon Ennor will start at center in combination with Anton Lienert-Brown while Damian McKenzie has been named at flyhalf in a new halves combination with Finlay Christie.

Finau will start on the blindside while Sam Cane returns from a neck injury on the open side and as captain. Veteran lock Sam Whitelock also is back in the starting side while Samisoni Taukei’aho returns at hooker. Nepo Laulala and Tamaiti Williams have been handed starts at prop.

Utility Dallas McLeod is in line to make his test debut from the bench.

Saturday’s test is New Zealand’s last at home before the World Cup in France beginning in early September.

“Despite having won both the Rugby Championship and the Bledisloe Cup last week, this test is special for us as we finish this stage of our preparation for later in the year,” Foster said. “It is our last chance to play in front of our fans and, even with some changes, it is a big opportunity for us to take another step forward as a team.”

___

Teams:

New Zealand: Will Jordan, Shaun Stevenson, Braydon Ennor, Anton Lienert-Brown, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Damian McKenzie, Finlay Christie; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (captain), Samipeni Finau, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams. Reserves: Dane Coles, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa’i, Luke Jacobson, Aaron Smith, Richie Mo’unga, Dallas McLeod.

Australia: Andrew Kellaway, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Jordan Petaia, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Carter Gordon, Tate McDermott (captain), Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Tom Hooper, Richie Arnold, Nick Frost, Pone Fa’amausili, David Porecki, Angus Bell. Reserves: Jordan Uelese, James Slipper, Zane Nonggorr, Will Skelton, Rob Leota, Nic White, Quade Cooper, Izaia Perese.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby