Blinken visits tiny Tonga as US continues diplomatic push to counter China in the Pacific

FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Jaylen Brown agrees to historic NBA deal
FILE - Tavistock founder Joe Lewis stands on the 18th green after the second day of the Tavistock Cup golf tournament in Windermere, Fla., March 15, 2011. British billionaire and Tottenham soccer team owner Joe Lewis has been indicted in the U.S. on charges of slipping confidential business information to people ranging from his romantic partners to his private pilots, prosecutors said Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Tottenham owner charged
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. A federal judge on Tuesday, July 25, blocked a rule that allows immigration authorities to deny asylum to migrants who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through. But the judge delayed his ruling from taking effect immediately to give the administration time to appeal. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Judge blocks Biden’s asylum policy
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo the logo for Alphabet appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. Alphabet reports earnings on Tuesday July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Google Q2 earnings
World News

Blinken visits tiny Tonga as US continues diplomatic push to counter China in the Pacific

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakes hands with Tonga's Prime Minister Tonga's Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni in Nuku'alofa, Tonga Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Tupou Vaipulu/Pool Photo via AP)
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakes hands with Tonga's Prime Minister Tonga's Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni in Nuku'alofa, Tonga Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Tupou Vaipulu/Pool Photo via AP)
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakes hands with Tonga's Prime Minister Tonga's Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni in Nuku'alofa, Tonga Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Tupou Vaipulu/Pool Photo via AP)
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakes hands with Tonga’s Prime Minister Tonga’s Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni in Nuku’alofa, Tonga Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Tupou Vaipulu/Pool Photo via AP)
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, meets with Tonga's Prime Minister Tonga's Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni in Nuku'alofa, Tonga Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Tupou Vaipulu/Pool Photo via AP)
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, meets with Tonga’s Prime Minister Tonga’s Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni in Nuku’alofa, Tonga Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Tupou Vaipulu/Pool Photo via AP)
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, front right, meets with Tonga's Prime Minister Tonga's Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni, center, in Nuku'alofa, Tonga Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Tupou Vaipulu/Pool Photo via AP)
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, front right, meets with Tonga’s Prime Minister Tonga’s Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni, center, in Nuku’alofa, Tonga Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Tupou Vaipulu/Pool Photo via AP)
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, third right, meets with Tonga's Prime Minister Tonga's Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni, third left, in Nuku'alofa, Tonga Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Tupou Vaipulu/Pool Photo via AP)
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, third right, meets with Tonga’s Prime Minister Tonga’s Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni, third left, in Nuku’alofa, Tonga Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Tupou Vaipulu/Pool Photo via AP)
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, listens to Tonga's Prime Minister Tonga's Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni during a press conference in Nuku'alofa, Tonga Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Tupou Vaipulu/Pool Photo via AP)
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, listens to Tonga’s Prime Minister Tonga’s Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni during a press conference in Nuku’alofa, Tonga Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Tupou Vaipulu/Pool Photo via AP)
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens to Tonga's Prime Minister Tonga's Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni during a press conference in Nuku'alofa, Tonga Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Tupou Vaipulu/Pool Photo via AP)
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens to Tonga’s Prime Minister Tonga’s Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni during a press conference in Nuku’alofa, Tonga Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Tupou Vaipulu/Pool Photo via AP)
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, second left, introduces Tonga's Prime Minister Tonga's Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni Hu’akavameiliku to U.S. Ambassador to Tonga, Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Tonga, and Tuvalu Marie C. Damour, left, in Nuku'alofa, Tonga Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Tupou Vaipulu/Pool Photo via AP)
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, second left, introduces Tonga’s Prime Minister Tonga’s Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni Hu’akavameiliku to U.S. Ambassador to Tonga, Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Tonga, and Tuvalu Marie C. Damour, left, in Nuku’alofa, Tonga Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Tupou Vaipulu/Pool Photo via AP)
By NICK PERRY
 
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the tiny kingdom of Tonga on Wednesday, as the United States continues to increase its diplomatic efforts in the Pacific while China’s influence in the region grows.

Home to just over 100,000 people, Tonga last year was the site of a massive volcanic eruption that sent millions of tons of water vapor into the atmosphere and killed four people in Tonga.

Blinken’s visit helped highlight the opening of a new U.S. Embassy in Tonga and the return of Peace Corps volunteers following the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blinken met with Tongan Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni and other officials to discuss the bilateral relationship as well as regional and global issues, said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

“Secretary Blinken outlined how the United States is following through on commitments made by President Biden at last year’s historic summit with Pacific Islands leaders to elevate our diplomatic and development presence and engagement in the region,” Miller said in a statement.

Miller said the visit also highlighted U.S. efforts to tackle the Pacific climate crisis, including by expanding early warning systems.

Blinken next travels to New Zealand, where on Thursday he will meet with officials and watch the women’s World Cup soccer match between the U.S. and the Netherlands. He then travels to Brisbane, Australia, for meetings with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and their Australian counterparts.

The trip is Blinken’s third to the Asia-Pacific region in the past two months, following visits to China and Indonesia. Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, the husband of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, also just finished a visit to New Zealand and Samoa. French President Emmanuel Macron began a trip to the South Pacific this week.

Blinken’s travel was announced soon after the State Department notified Congress it plans a massive increase in diplomatic personnel and spending for facilities at new U.S. embassies in the Pacific islands. The update to Congress pointed out that China has permanent diplomatic facilities in eight of the 12 Pacific island nations that the U.S. recognizes and said the U.S. needs to catch up.