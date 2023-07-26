FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
James Outman's double in 10th completes Dodgers' comeback for an 8-7 victory over Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier is congratulated in the dugout after scoring on a two-run home run by Bo Bichette against the Los Angeles Dogers during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Toronto Blue Jays’ Kevin Kiermaier is congratulated in the dugout after scoring on a two-run home run by Bo Bichette against the Los Angeles Dogers during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, center, celebrates with teammates after a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman, center, celebrates with teammates after a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts reacts after striking out during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts reacts after striking out during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Chris Bassitt delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Chris Bassitt delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman (5) is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman (5) is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Los Angeles Dodgers' James Outman, left, steals second base past Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Santiago Espinal during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Dodgers’ James Outman, left, steals second base past Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Santiago Espinal during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette, right, is hugged by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after Bichette's two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Toronto Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette, right, is hugged by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after Bichette’s two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman taps his helmet as he runs the bases on a solo home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman taps his helmet as he runs the bases on a solo home run during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette connects for a single during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Toronto Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette connects for a single during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Dodgers' James Outman, right, celebrates with Max Muncy (13) after Outman drove in the winning run with a double against the the Toronto Blue Jays during the 10th inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Los Angeles Dodgers’ James Outman, right, celebrates with Max Muncy (13) after Outman drove in the winning run with a double against the the Toronto Blue Jays during the 10th inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
By JOE REEDY
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dave Roberts said he had a tough time describing the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 8-7 comeback victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Wild and crazy would be a good place to start, especially the last two innings.

Los Angeles appeared to be headed to its third straight loss after Toronto’s Danny Jansen hit a three-run double in the ninth to extend the Blue Jays’ lead to 7-3. The Dodgers, though, sent the game into extra innings with four runs in the ninth and won it in the 10th when James Outman’s double scored Chris Taylor with the winning run.

The Dodgers were able to win it in the 10th after catcher Will Smith made a diving tag to get Kevin Kiermaier out at home after right fielder Mookie Betts got Bo Bichette’s base hit on one hop.

“It was a wild game. We didn’t quit, played until the last out and came away with the win,” said Outman, whose three hits included the first walk-off one of his career. “Once we got the tying run to the plate we realized we had a chance and battled.”

Taylor and Smith both had eventful ninth innings.

Taylor, who just missed getting to Jansen’s line drive before it bounced off the left-field wall in the top of the ninth, tied it in the home half on a two-run single with the bases loaded. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. dove but had the liner deflect of his glove, allowing Betts and Smith to score.

Smith came home after not seeing third-base coach Dino Ebel telling him to stop.

“You feel good with those guys in the infield. It was a weird play,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “When you’re playing a good team it gets magnified, but outlier plays for us.

“You give credit to Will Smith not taking anything for granted and going all the way. You can’t give teams extra outs.”

Earlier in the ninth, Betts had an RBI single and Miguel Rojas scored on a bases-loaded walk to Max Muncy to get the Dodgers within striking range.

In the 10th, Smith had to make another athletic play. Betts’ throw from right field was offline, which required Smith to veer outside the batters box near and past the foul line, get the throw and then make the tag before Kiermaier was able to touch home.

“You see him coming around third. Mookie had already released the ball so I knew it was going to be close,” Smith said. “His throw was a little offline but he got it in quick. I was able to one hop it and get a tag down as soon as I could.”

Taylor was on second base as the automatic runner in the 10th inning. After Yonny Hernandez was unable to advance the runner, Outman hit a long drive off Mitch White (0-1) that popped out of the glove of right fielder Jordan Luplow, who jumped at the wall to try to make the catch.

Brusdar Graterol (4-2) pitched a scoreless 10th for the win.

Freddie Freeman and J.D. Martinez both had solo shots for the Dodgers. Freeman’s in the first was his fourth homer in the last five games while Martinez went deep in his second straight game.

Bo Bichette had four hits, including a two-run homer in the third inning. Bichette came into the game on an 0-for-18 skid. Bichette also has an AL-leading 13 games with at least three hits.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (Tommy John Surgery recovery) will throw a bullpen session on Wednesday. Manager John Schneider left open the possibility that Ryu, who had surgery last June, could throw a simulated game before being activated.

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (left shoulder soreness) threw a bullpen session where he used his full mix of pitches. Manager Dave Roberts said the next step could be for Kershaw to face hitters depending on how he feels on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Toronto LHP Yusei Kikuchi (7-3 3.92 ERA) is opposed by Los Angeles RHP Tony Gonsolin (5-3, 3.94 ERA) in the series finale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

JOE REEDY
Sports writer based in Los Angeles.