Blue Jays place OF Kiermaier on IL with arm cut, X-rays negative on Ryu after LHP struck on knee

Willie Perry, known as DJ Casper, poses for a photo, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 in Chicago. Willie Perry Jr., a Chicago disc jockey known as “DJ Casper” and creator of the iconic “Cha Cha Slide” dance, has died. He was 58. Perry was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, and his wife confirmed his death Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 in a statement to WLS-TV. (James Foster/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
DJ Casper, creator of ‘Cha Cha Slide,’ dies at 58
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez to be sentenced today
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, people carry a wounded person from a damaged building after Russian missile strikes in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)
Russia-Ukraine war
REMOVES INCORRECT SECOND SENTENCE FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. She leads the 2023 nominations with eight — seven for her “Anti-Hero” music video and the Artist of the Year category MTV announced on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)
2023 MTV VMA nominations
Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Historic Mega Millions jackpot
Sports

Blue Jays place OF Kiermaier on IL with arm cut, X-rays negative on Ryu after LHP struck on knee

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu delivers against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
1 of 2 | 

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu delivers against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Toronto Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier catches a fly ball by Boston Red Sox's Luis Urias in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
2 of 2 | 

Toronto Blue Jays’ Kevin Kiermaier catches a fly ball by Boston Red Sox’s Luis Urias in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
By TOM WITHERS
 
Share

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays placed center fielder Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day injured list Tuesday after he cut his arm making a leaping catch against the wall in Boston on Sunday.

Kiermaier needed eight stitches to close the gash on his right forearm. In the sixth inning, Kiermaier raced back and jumped against the center-field wall to rob Red Sox infielder Luis Urías of extra bases.

But in making the grab, Kiermaier’s arm scraped against a metal screen, causing the laceration.

“A nasty Fenway Park cut,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “It’s a weird spot, so he can’t really bend or extend, and if he does it’s going to re-open. Nothing structural, just a cut. Just let it heal and hopefully he’ll be back soon.”

Other news
Toronto Blue Jays' Davis Schneider, right, celebrates after his two-run home run with Whit Merrifield, center, after they scored as Boston Red Sox's Reese McGuire, left, looks on in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Schneider has 4 hits and 4 RBIs, Chapman drives in 3 as the Blue Jays rout the Red Sox 13-1
Toronto Blue Jays' Brandon Belt, right, runs on his solo home run in front of Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong, center, during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Brandon Belt hit a solo homer and added a go-ahead single in Toronto’s 5-4 win over Boston
Toronto Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier is congratulated in the dugout after scoring on a two-run home run by Bo Bichette against the Los Angeles Dogers during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
James Outman’s double in 10th completes Dodgers’ comeback for an 8-7 victory over Blue Jays

To take his spot, the Blue Jays recalled outfielder Nathan Lukes from Triple-A Buffalo.

The Blue Jays also got good news on starter Hyun Jin Ryu, who was struck on the right knee by a liner in Monday’s win.

Schneider said X-rays on Ryu were negative. The left-hander was making just his second start after undergoing Tommy John surgery last year.

Schneider expects Ryu to make his next start on Sunday.

“With the way he’s feeling today, we’re pretty optimistic he’s going to be good,” he said.

The 36-year-old South Korean went down in the infield grass after he was struck by the shot from Cleveland’s Oscar Gonzalez. Ryu retrieved the ball and threw out Gonzalez before collapsing to the right of the mound.

Schneider joked that he couldn’t repeat what he said at the sight of Ryu going down.

“Immediately, you think about everything he has done for the elbow and then to have a line drive hit his knee and think that can’t be how this is going to end,” Schneider said. “He’s tough. He’s a big, strong dude. You saw everyone on the field huddle around him and were like, ‘Don’t let this be bad.’

“We were holding our breath there, for sure.”

___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports