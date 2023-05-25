Blue Jays’ players call team meeting after another loss

Tampa Bay Rays' Luke Raley, right, scores in front of Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk on an RBI double by Josh Lowe during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 25, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Rays' Luke Raley, right, scores in front of Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk on an RBI double by Josh Lowe during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 25, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, (AP) — Their latest loss prompted Toronto players to call a postgame meeting in response to a 2-9 stretch Blue Jays manager John Schneider described as being “punched right in the face.”

“We have to get better,” Schneider said after Thursday’s 6-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Rays. “When it comes down to us as a staff, the expectations are put right in front of you. There is an urgency that needs to be had in order to meet those expectations. Wins and losses out the window. the last 10 days haven’t been great, and I think that the urgency in which those expectations are trying to be achieved is not right there.”

“Yes, that’s on me and the players ... Ultimately on me.” Schneider added. “When the players are recognizing that, and when the players are calling attention to that, it’s going to hold a lot more weight than anyone of the staff members trying to get mad or get in their face,”

Zach Eflin became major leagues’ third seven-game winner in the victory over struggling Alek Manoah as the Rays took three of four from the Blue Jays.

Manoah (1-5), a 16-game winner last year, extended his winless streak to nine starts after giving up five runs, three hits and five walks over three innings with six strikeouts. He threw just 44 of 87 pitches for strikes and his ERA climbed from 5.15 to 5.53, The Rays stole five bases while he was on the mound.

“We know we’re better than we’re playing right now,” Manoah said. “We just need to stick together, and we’ve just got to keep fighting.”

Toronto (26-25) is 8-15 in May. The Blue Jays are 6-15 in division play after going 43-33 last year. They trail the Rays by 10 1/2 and the teams do not meet again until six games during the final 10 days of the season.

“We’re all grown men here,” Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman said. “It’s up to us. We’re the one’s out on the fields. Our coaches can’t hold our hands. We have to go out there, and we have to find ways to win games.”

“We have to communicate with each other, help try and make each other better because we are a team,” Chapman added. “We want to win, and if we want to win a division or play in the playoffs, it’s up to us to find ways to get us back on track. It’s up to nobody else but us.”

The Blue Jays will turn to right-hander Kevin Gausman (2-3) when they face Minnesota Twins righty Louis Varland (2-0) on Friday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports