Blue Jays get SS Paul DeJong from Cardinals, MRI on Bo Bichette shows no damage to injured knee

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays acquired shortstop Paul DeJong and cash from the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday while they continue to evaluate the status of injured shortstop Bo Bichette.

The Blue Jays sent 24-year-old pitching prospect Matt Svanson to St. Louis.

The trade comes one day after Bichette, a two-time All-Star, left a game against the Baltimore Orioles when he injured his right knee while running the bases.

Before Tuesday’s game, manager John Schneider said an MRI showed Bichette had inflammation but no damage.

“Nothing significant structurally,” Schneider said. “Best possible outcome. We’ll know more in the next day or so.”

Bichette currently is day to day, but the Blue Jays have not ruled out a stint on the injured list, Schneider said. Bichette leads the AL with a .321 average and 144 hits. His 42 multihit games also are an AL high.

Santiago Espinal, who replaced Bichette on Monday, was set to start at shortstop Tuesday, Schneider said. DeJong is not expected to arrive in Toronto until Wednesday.

DeJong was an All-Star in 2019 but hasn’t quite replicated that form since. He is hitting .233 with 13 home runs, 32 RBIs and a .710 OPS in 81 games this season. The 29-year-old played his entire seven-year career so far with the Cardinals.

The Blue Jays designated outfielder Jordan Luplow for assignment to make room for DeJong on the 40-man roster.

