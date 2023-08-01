Blue Jays get SS Paul DeJong from Cardinals, MRI on Bo Bichette shows no damage to injured knee

FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
New Jersey’s Lt. Gov dies suddenly
New York Mets' Justin Verlander pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets trade 3-time Cy Young Award winner to Astros
FILE - Matthew DePerno, Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general, speaks during a rally at the Michigan state Capitol, Oct. 12, 2021, in Lansing, Mich. A former Republican attorney general candidate and another supporter of former President Donald Trump have been criminally charged in Michigan in connection with accessing and tampering with voting machines after the 2020 election. DePerno, a lawyer who was endorsed by Trump in an unsuccessful run for Michigan attorney general last year, was arraigned remotely Tuesday Aug. 1, 2023, according to Richard Lynch, the court administrator for Oakland County’s 6th Circuit. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File)
Trump allies charged in felonies involving voting machines
FILE - Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz, right, holds hands with Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet, left, and Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, blocked from view at far right, at a watch party in Milwaukee, on April 4, 2023. The Wisconsin's Supreme Court flips from majority conservative to liberal control on Aug. 1 when Protasiewicz is set to be sworn in. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, File)
Wisconsin court flips to liberal control
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ stars post tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud
Sports

Blue Jays get SS Paul DeJong from Cardinals, MRI on Bo Bichette shows no damage to injured knee

Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger (24) is out at second as St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong turns the double play during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in St. Louis. The Cubs' Dansby Swanson was out at first. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
1 of 3 | 

Chicago Cubs’ Cody Bellinger (24) is out at second as St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong turns the double play during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in St. Louis. The Cubs’ Dansby Swanson was out at first. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette, center, is helped off the field by Blue Jays manager John Schneider, front left, and first base coach Mark Budzinski, right, after taking an injury during fourth-inning baseball game action against the Baltimore Orioles in Toronto, Monday, July 31, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
2 of 3 | 

Toronto Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette, center, is helped off the field by Blue Jays manager John Schneider, front left, and first base coach Mark Budzinski, right, after taking an injury during fourth-inning baseball game action against the Baltimore Orioles in Toronto, Monday, July 31, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette, center, is helped off the field by Blue Jays manager John Schneider, left, and first base coach Mark Budzinski, right, after taking an injury during fourth-inning baseball game action against the Baltimore Orioles in Toronto, Monday, July 31, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
3 of 3 | 

Toronto Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette, center, is helped off the field by Blue Jays manager John Schneider, left, and first base coach Mark Budzinski, right, after taking an injury during fourth-inning baseball game action against the Baltimore Orioles in Toronto, Monday, July 31, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
 
Share

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays acquired shortstop Paul DeJong and cash from the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday while they continue to evaluate the status of injured shortstop Bo Bichette.

The Blue Jays sent 24-year-old pitching prospect Matt Svanson to St. Louis.

The trade comes one day after Bichette, a two-time All-Star, left a game against the Baltimore Orioles when he injured his right knee while running the bases.

Before Tuesday’s game, manager John Schneider said an MRI showed Bichette had inflammation but no damage.

Other news
New York Mets' Justin Verlander pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Astros reacquire Justin Verlander from Mets, a deal owner Jim Crane tells AP was an easy decision
New York Mets' Justin Verlander looks at the fans applauding him as he leaves the field after being removed from a baseball game in the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Verlander going back to Houston highlights flurry of MLB trades ahead of Tuesday’s deadline
Los Angeles Angels catcher Chad Wallach (35) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Angels slug 3 solo home runs and beat the MLB-leading Braves 4-1

“Nothing significant structurally,” Schneider said. “Best possible outcome. We’ll know more in the next day or so.”

Bichette currently is day to day, but the Blue Jays have not ruled out a stint on the injured list, Schneider said. Bichette leads the AL with a .321 average and 144 hits. His 42 multihit games also are an AL high.

Santiago Espinal, who replaced Bichette on Monday, was set to start at shortstop Tuesday, Schneider said. DeJong is not expected to arrive in Toronto until Wednesday.

DeJong was an All-Star in 2019 but hasn’t quite replicated that form since. He is hitting .233 with 13 home runs, 32 RBIs and a .710 OPS in 81 games this season. The 29-year-old played his entire seven-year career so far with the Cardinals.

The Blue Jays designated outfielder Jordan Luplow for assignment to make room for DeJong on the 40-man roster.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB