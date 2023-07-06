A man cools off at an urban beach at Madrid Rio park in Madrid, Spain, Monday, June 26, 2023. The entire planet sweltered for the two unofficial hottest days in human recordkeeping Monday and Tuesday, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project. The unofficial heat records come after months of unusually hot conditions due to climate change and a strong El Nino event. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Sports

Blue Jays-White Sox game postponed, to be made up Thursday as part of doubleheader

A tarp covers the infield during a rain delay before a baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. A flash flood watch has been issued for Chicago-area counties ahead of heavy rain and a severe storm threat. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A Chicago White Sox security guard checks seats during a rain delay before a baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. A flash flood watch has been issued for Chicago-area counties ahead of heavy rain and a severe storm threat. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A sign displays information about a rain delay before a baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. A flash flood watch has been issued for Chicago-area counties ahead of heavy rain and a severe storm threat. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Fans wait during a rain delay before a baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. A flash flood watch has been issued for Chicago-area counties ahead of heavy rain and a severe storm threat. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By ANDREW SELIGMAN
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The scheduled game between the Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays was postponed because of rain and is set to be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Toronto’s José Berríos (8-6, 3.74 ERA) and Chicago’s Lance Lynn (5-8, 6.47) will meet in Game 1 after having their scheduled starts pushed back a day. Yusei Kikuchi (7-3, 4.08 ERA) gets the ball in the nightcap for the Blue Jays. The White Sox have not announced a starter.

The Blue Jays are not scheduled to visit the White Sox again this season.

Other news
New York Yankees' Jimmy Cordero pitches during the sixth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Yankees pitcher Cordero is suspended for the rest of the season under MLB’s domestic violence policy
New York Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero has been suspended for the rest of the season by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred for violating the sport’s domestic violence policy.
Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert Jr. hits a three-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Guerrero Jr. hits 2-run homer in 8th inning to lift Blue Jays to 4-3 win over White Sox
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Chicago White Sox 4-3.
FILE - Chicago White Sox' Oscar Colas follows through after making contact, during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on April 11, 2023, in Minneapolis. The White Sox recalled Colás from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, July 4, confident the Cuban outfielder will perform better than he did at the start of the season. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig, File)
White Sox recall top prospect Oscar Colás from Triple-A, confident he’ll perform better this time
The Chicago White Sox recalled top prospect Oscar Colás from Triple-A Charlotte, confident the Cuban outfielder will perform better than he did at the start of the season.
Chicago White Sox's Jake Burger (30) is congratulated by his teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
Jake Burger homers, White Sox hold off A’s 8-7 to avoid a sweep
Jake Burger hit his 18th home run and the Chicago White Sox beat the Oakland Athletics 8-7 to avoid a three-game sweep.

Toronto beat Chicago 4-3 on Tuesday after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning against Joe Kelly. White Sox slugger Luis Robert Jr. hit a three-run drive in the sixth for his 25th homer.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports