A woman died after falling from a cliff at a Blue Ridge Parkway scenic overlook in North Carolina

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman died after falling from a scenic overlook along the Blue Ridge Parkway in western North Carolina, according to the National Park Service.

Park service dispatchers received a report of a woman who fell down a steep cliff at Glassmine Falls Overlook on Saturday afternoon, officials said in a news release.

Rescuers found 61-year-old Nancy Sampson of Greer, South Carolina, about 150 feet (46 meters) below the overlook and park service law enforcement rangers confirmed that the woman had succumbed to injuries from her fall, officials said. Sampson’s body was recovered by first responders from Reems Creek Fire Department, with assistance from Mt. Mitchell State Park Rangers and a Trauma Intervention Program of Western North Carolina volunteer.

The fire department said crews rappelled down to locate Sampson. The intervention program said a volunteer supported a distraught family member who was alone, helping him get back down the mountain and connect with friends.

The parkway known for its views of the Appalachian Highlands stretches 469 miles (755 kilometers) through Virginia and North Carolina.