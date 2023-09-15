Fernando Botero dies
UAW strike
Russia - Ukraine war
Hurricane Lee latest
Streaming now
Sports

Meronk using pain of Ryder Cup omission to fuel title run at BMW PGA Championship

Poland's Adrian Meronk gestures on the 1st during day two of the 2023 PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water, Surrey, England, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)
1 of 4 | 

Poland’s Adrian Meronk gestures on the 1st during day two of the 2023 PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water, Surrey, England, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)
Jon Rahm on the 2nd during day two of the 2023 PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water, Surrey, England, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)
2 of 4 | 

Jon Rahm on the 2nd during day two of the 2023 PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water, Surrey, England, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)
Tyrrell Hatton putting on the 1st during day two of the 2023 PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water, Surrey, England, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)
3 of 4 | 

Tyrrell Hatton putting on the 1st during day two of the 2023 PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water, Surrey, England, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)
Matt Fitzpatrick on the 2nd during day two of the 2023 PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water, Surrey, England, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)
4 of 4 | 

Matt Fitzpatrick on the 2nd during day two of the 2023 PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water, Surrey, England, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)
 
Share

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Adrian Meronk is using the pain of his Ryder Cup omission to underpin a run for the most prestigious title on the European tour.

The Polish player was in a three-way share of the lead midway through the second round of the BMW PGA Championship after shooting 4-under 68 on Friday.

Europe’s entire Ryder Cup team is in the field at Wentworth and all 12 of the players heading for Italy are behind Meronk, who feels aggrieved at not being one of Luke Donald’s captain’s picks after winning three European tour events since last July.

“I am very motivated,” he said. “I am trying to turn that disappointment and anger into fuel. I have a great team around me. We just keep going.”

Other news
Lucas Herbert, of Australia, yells after hitting the ball left from the 18th tee of the Silverado Resort North Course during the first round of the Fortinet Championship PGA golf tournament in Napa, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Justin Thomas scuffles for 69, Lucas Herbert shoots 63 for 1st-round lead at Silverado
Ludvig Aberg tees off on the 18th during day one of the PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water, Surrey, England, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)
Fitzpatrick and Åberg shine out of Europe’s Ryder Cup players at Wentworth. Helligkilde leads
USA Ryder Cup team captain Zach Johnson shakes hands with a fan as he returns with members of his team at a hotel in Rome, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at the end of a practice session at the Marco Simone golf club. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Netflix’s ‘Full Swing’ won’t be getting full access to the Ryder Cup team rooms

Meronk was tied for the lead at 9-under par with Thomas Detry of Belgium (68) and Masahiro Kawamura of Japan (65) at the tour’s flagship event.

The closest challenger from the Ryder Cup dozen is Tyrrell Hatton, who was two strokes back after shooting 69.

A shot further adrift were Jon Rahm, who dropped three shots in his first three holes then had an eagle and six birdies to shoot 67, and Matt Fitzpatrick, who made double-bogey at the par-5 18th and shot 72.

Ryder Cup team members Rory McIlroy (even par), Viktor Hovland (3 under) and Ludvig Åberg (4 under) were among the afternoon starters on Day 2 and might not finish their rounds after fog caused a delay in play early Friday.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf