Steve Scalise cancer diagnosis
Hurricane Idalia nears Florida
UNC-Chapel Hill shooting
Brain worm retrieved in Australia
Joe the Plumber dies
Sports

Toronto All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette on injured list because of strained quadriceps

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Bo Bichette (11) get the force out on Cleveland Guardians center fielder Myles Straw (7) while trying to turn a double play during the third inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Bo Bichette (11) get the force out on Cleveland Guardians center fielder Myles Straw (7) while trying to turn a double play during the third inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

 
Share

TORONTO (AP) — All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette was put on the 10-day injured list by the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday because of a strained right quadriceps.

Toronto made the move retroactive to Monday and selected the contract of infielder Mason McCoy from Triple-A Buffalo.

Manager John Schneider called Bichette’s strain mild and said the two-time AL hits leader won’t participate in baseball activities for a couple of days. He said Bichette might be ready to play again as soon as the 10 days are up.

“That’s always the hope,” Schneider said.

Other news
Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer hits an RBI single against the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Blue Jays snap 5-game home losing streak against AL-leading Orioles with 4-1 victory
Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette, center, is helped off the field by Blue Jays manager John Schneider, front left, and first base coach Mark Budzinski, right, after taking an injury during fourth-inning baseball game action against the Baltimore Orioles in Toronto, Monday, July 31, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Blue Jays put AL batting leader Bo Bichette on 10-day IL because of tendonitis in right knee
Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger (24) is out at second as St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong turns the double play during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in St. Louis. The Cubs' Dansby Swanson was out at first. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Blue Jays get SS Paul DeJong from Cardinals, MRI on Bo Bichette shows no damage to injured knee

Bichette leads the Blue Jays with a .314 batting average and 152 hits. His 18 home runs are second on Toronto, two shy of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Bichette left Sunday’s loss to Cleveland after five innings and did not play against Washington on Monday. An MRI confirmed the injury.

“He’s frustrated,” Schneider said. “At the same time, he understands that he doesn’t want to do anything that’s going be an out-for-the-season type thing. He wants to be out there every day, especially at this time of year.”

Bichette didn’t play for the Blue Jays between July 31 and Aug. 19 because of right knee patellar tendinitis. Toronto went 8-8 in his absence.

Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman went on the 10-day IL on Monday with a right middle finger sprain. Chapman left Sunday’s game in the sixth.

Schneider said he will be creative in finding daily replacements for Bichette and Chapman.

“It’s not every day you lose the left side of your infield in the span of two innings,” Schneider said. “It’s going to get weird. It’s going to get dirty, ugly, crazy at times.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb