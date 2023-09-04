Long Island couple dies after their boat hits a larger vessel

BROOKHAVEN, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island couple was killed after their boat collided with a larger vessel and capsized, police said Monday.

Louis Deritis, 53, was operating a 27-foot (8-meter) boat at about 10:40 p.m. Sunday when it collided with a 44-foot (13-meter) boat in the Great South Bay off of Long Island, according to a release from the Suffolk County Police Department.

The Oakdale resident was ejected into the water, and his body was found after an overnight search. His wife, Renee Deritis, 50, was found in the vessel’s cabin by rescue divers and pronounced dead, according to police.

There were no injuries among the 61-year-old operator of the larger craft and his passengers, police said.

Both vessels were impounded for safety checks as police investigated the crash north of Ocean Bay Park on Fire Island.