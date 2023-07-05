Pennsylvania Democrat Bob Casey lands his best fundraising quarter in his Senate reelection campaign

FILE - Television actor Allison Mack leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 8, 2019, after pleading guilty to racketeering charges in a case involving a cult-like group based in upstate New York called NXIVM. Mack has been released from a California prison, according to a government website. Online records maintained by the Federal Bureau of Prisons said she was released Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Allison Mack released from prison
FILE - U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., speaks before President Joe Biden about his infrastructure agenda while announcing funding to upgrade Philadelphia's water facilities and replace lead pipes, Feb. 3, 2023, at Belmont Water Treatment Center in Philadelphia. Casey's campaign said Wednesday, July 5, that he raised over $4 million in the last three months, his best fundraising quarter ever as he awaits a Republican challenger to his re-election bid in the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Election 2024
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly evacuated Sunday evening while President Joe Biden was at Camp David after a suspicious powder was discovered by the Secret Service in a common area of the West Wing, and a preliminary test showed the substance was cocaine, two law enforcement officials said Tuesday.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Suspected cocaine found at White House
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Ohtani leaves Angels game
Spectators shelter under umbrellas on court 3 as it starts to rain during the singles match between Denmark's Holger Rune and Britain's George Loffhagen on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Wimbledon Day 3
Politics

Pennsylvania Democrat Bob Casey lands his best fundraising quarter in his Senate reelection campaign

FILE - U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., speaks before President Joe Biden about his infrastructure agenda while announcing funding to upgrade Philadelphia's water facilities and replace lead pipes, Feb. 3, 2023, at Belmont Water Treatment Center in Philadelphia. Casey's campaign said Wednesday, July 5, that he raised over $4 million in the last three months, his best fundraising quarter ever as he awaits a Republican challenger to his re-election bid in the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

FILE - U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., speaks before President Joe Biden about his infrastructure agenda while announcing funding to upgrade Philadelphia’s water facilities and replace lead pipes, Feb. 3, 2023, at Belmont Water Treatment Center in Philadelphia. Casey’s campaign said Wednesday, July 5, that he raised over $4 million in the last three months, his best fundraising quarter ever as he awaits a Republican challenger to his re-election bid in the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By MARC LEVY
 
Share

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Bob Casey raised more than $4 million in the last three months — his best fundraising quarter ever — as he awaits a Republican challenger to his reelection bid in the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania, his campaign said Wednesday.

Casey’s campaign said the fundraising result beat the previous best quarter of his career by more than $1.2 million.

The campaign is reporting nearly $6 million in its bank account. That cash could prove crucial in ensuring Casey has the resources to successfully navigate a campaign in one of the nation’s most politically competitive states.

Other news
FILE - Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, speaks with reporters after meeting with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 24, 2023. Pearson raised about $860,000 through some 31,700 campaign donations after Tennessee Republican lawmakers abruptly moved to expel him and two other Democrats for a gun control protest on the House floor, his campaign said. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
After Republicans expelled him, campaign for Tennessee Democratic Rep. Pearson says he raised $860K
Tennessee Democrats have taken in a wave of campaign cash since Republicans tried to remove three House members who protested GOP positions on gun violence. Memphis Rep.
FILE - Kentucky Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron speaks to supporters during the first stop of his multi-city campaign tour in Richmond, Ky., Friday, June 2, 2023. On Tuesday, June 27, a prominent labor group requested an ethics investigation of Cameron for soliciting and accepting campaign donations from executives of a substance abuse treatment organization under scrutiny by his office since last year. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Labor group requests ethics probe of Kentucky GOP gubernatorial candidate over campaign solicitation
A labor group has requested an ethics investigation of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron for soliciting and accepting campaign donations from a drug treatment organization under scrutiny by his office.
FILE - Kentucky Attorney General and Republican candidate for Governor, Daniel Cameron speaks to supporters during the first stop of his multi-city campaign tour in Richmond, Ky., on June 2, 2023. Cameron directly solicited donations for his gubernatorial campaign from executives with a Kentucky drug treatment organization that his office began investigating last year, according to an attorney for the organization. The request for contributions occurred during a call Cameron made early this year to a representative of Edgewater Recovery Centers, Edgewater attorney Michael Denbow told The Associated Press. The donations have since been refunded by the campaign. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Kentucky attorney general is accused of seeking donations from company his office is investigating
An attorney says Kentucky Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron solicited donations for his gubernatorial campaign from executives of a drug treatment organization that is being investigated by his office.
FILE - Chairman Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense budget hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Tester is looking to win reelection in a race that could decide control of the Senate. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Defense industry dollars flowed to a Democratic senator after he gained a key role on spending
Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester is looking to win reelection in a race that could decide control of the Senate.

The second-quarter haul is giving Casey’s campaign some optimism that Democrats still enjoy support in the state following John Fetterman’s 5-percentage-point victory in last year’s race for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat.

Casey, 63, is gearing up to seek his fourth term in office. He is a key ally of labor unions and President Joe Biden and gives Democrats a strong candidate in their defense of a seat in what is otherwise expected to be a difficult 2024 campaign to keep their 51-49 Senate majority.

Fetterman, who was Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, also reported raising $4 million in his first quarter as a Senate candidate in 2021. Fetterman eclipsed that with a $22.4 million third quarter in 2022 on his way to beating Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Last year’s Senate race was Pennsylvania’s most expensive ever, at $420 million total, according to OpenSecrets, a Washington-based nonprofit organization that tracks campaign finance and lobbying data.

Casey comes into the 2024 race with strong name recognition — his father was a two-term Pennsylvania governor — and Republicans do not have a deep pool of potential recruits.

One Republican who may run is former hedge fund CEO David McCormick, who narrowly lost a bruising and expensive GOP nomination for the Senate in 2022 to Oz.

McCormick has said he is “seriously considering” running. He brings deep pockets and connections across the worlds of government, finance and Republican politics following a career on Wall Street and at the highest levels of President George W. Bush’s administration.

But many Republicans acknowledge that it will be difficult — or impossible — to beat Casey.

In Pennsylvania, Casey has run statewide seven times already, winning six of those races, and has never run a close race for the Senate. He won his 2018 race by 13 percentage points and kept an active schedule on the campaign trail last year by helping Fetterman.

___

Follow Marc Levy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/timelywriter.