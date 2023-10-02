State senator plane crash
Trump fraud trial
Jimmy Butler’s new look
Russ Francis plane crash
Philadelphia journalist killed
U.S. News

Judge plans May trial for US Sen. Bob Menendez in bribery case

Sen. Bob Menendez leaves federal court, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in New York. Menendez pled not guilty to federal charges alleging he used his powerful post to secretly advance Egyptian interests and carry out favors for local businessmen in exchange for bribes of cash and gold bars. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
1 of 2 | 

Sen. Bob Menendez leaves federal court, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in New York. Menendez pled not guilty to federal charges alleging he used his powerful post to secretly advance Egyptian interests and carry out favors for local businessmen in exchange for bribes of cash and gold bars. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., departs the Senate floor in the Capitol, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Washington. Menendez is facing federal charges of bribery and he met with the Democratic Caucus on Thursday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
2 of 2 | 

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., departs the Senate floor in the Capitol, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Washington. Menendez is facing federal charges of bribery and he met with the Democratic Caucus on Thursday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By DEEPTI HAJELA
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge is planning a spring trial for U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife, who are accused of accepting bribes of cash, gold bars and a luxury car from three New Jersey businessmen who sought the senator’s help and influence over foreign affairs.

The tentative trial date of May 6 would come just one month before New Jersey’s June 4 primary, meaning it could still be underway when voters start casting ballots on whether to return Menendez to the Senate. An attorney for the government gave the judge an estimate of four to six weeks.

An indictment last month charged the Democrat, formerly the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, with taking payouts in exchange for corrupt acts that included passing information to Egyptian military and intelligence officials. Among other things, prosecutors accused Menendez of ghostwriting a letter for Egyptian officials that sought to influence U.S. policy on military aid.

The indictment also said Menendez used his influence to try and pressure state and federal prosecutors in New Jersey into giving lenient treatment to friends or associates who were the subject of criminal investigations, and interceded with U.S. regulators to protect an associate’s business deal.

Other news
New Jersey Devils goaltender Akira Schmid (40) is congratulated by teammates after their win over the Montreal Canadiens in preseason NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)
The young New Jersey Devils seem poised to make a Cup run behind Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier
FILE - Land-based wind turbines in Atlantic City, N.J., turn on July 20, 2023. Two major offshore wind power projects are taking steps forward in New Jersey as the owners of one project agreed to bring the federal government in on their environmental monitoring plans at an earlier stage than has ever been done, and federal regulators said plans for another project are not expected to kill or seriously injure marine life. They come as New Jersey continues to grow as a hub of opposition to offshore wind projects from residents' groups and their political allies, mostly Republicans (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)
Wind power project in New Jersey would be among farthest off East Coast, company says
FILE - New York Rangers' Mika Zibanejad (93) looks to pass the puck during the first period of Game 5 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the New Jersey Devils, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Newark, N.J. The Rangers season opens Oct. 12 at Buffalo. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
Rangers looking for increased scoring chances under Laviolette, team’s third coach in four years

Authorities found nearly $500,000 in cash, much of it hidden in clothing and closets, as well as more than $100,000 in gold bars in a search of the New Jersey home Menendez, 69, shares with his wife, Nadine.

Menendez has pleaded not guilty and said the cash found in the house was personal savings he had squirreled away for emergencies.

Menendez was excused from being present for Monday’s court hearing in New York City after his lawyers said he needed to be in Washington for Senate business. The judge declined similar requests from Nadine Menendez and her co-defendants, Wael Hana, Jose Uribe and Fred Daibes. All four have also said they are innocent.

Prosecutors have accused Hana of being a conduit between Menendez and Egyptian officials. They said Hana gave Nadine Menendez a job, gave her money to make mortgage payments, wrote checks to her consulting company, promised envelopes of cash and gave her gold bars. They said Menendez used his post to facilitate foreign military sales and financing to Egypt, which gave Hana’s business a lucrative, worldwide monopoly over religious certification for imported meat.

More than half of Senate Democrats have said that Menendez should resign, including fellow New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has as well. Menendez has said he intends to stay in the Senate, saying he is certain he will ultimately be exonerated.

Monday’s court hearing in the Menendez case took place just a short walk from where former President Donald Trump was appearing in court in a civil fraud lawsuit.

Besides setting a trial date, Judge Sidney Stein gave prosecutors a December deadline to turn over certain evidence to the defense.