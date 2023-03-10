Bodies of 3 men found shot in head near Akron

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities were investigating whether the bodies of two men found bound and gagged on Friday were connected to the body of another man found in a similar condition about 2 miles away.

All three were shot in the head, the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Akron police said a passerby spotted the two bodies in a wooded area near Interstate 77.

Police in nearby Copley soon got a call from someone who saw the body of a man in a ditch alongside a road. That person also was bound and gagged, police said.

“It all appears to be related, so we’re working with Akron,” said Copley police Chief Michael Mier.