United States' Brian Harman celebrates on the 18th green after winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Brian Harman wins British Open
Church personnel inspect damages inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, July 23, 2023, following Russian missile attacks. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russian strike on Odesa
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ box office
FILE - A Twitter app icon on a mobile phone is displayed in Philadelphia, U.S.A., April 26, 2017. Elon Musk plans to change the logo of Twitter to an “X” from the bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Twitter’s new logo
FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Academy Award winning actor, Grammy winning singer and comedian says he “went to hell and back” but is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition. Foxx made his first public comments in an Instagram message posted on Friday, July 21, 2023 after being hospitalized in April. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Jamie Foxx recovering
Oddities

Say goodbye to Bodypainting Day, New York City’s annual celebration of nudity and artistry

On Sunday, over 50 everyday people of all shapes, sizes, genders, ethnicities, and ages will get completely nude in public to celebrate the 10th and final Body Painting Day in New York City. (July 21) (AP Video: Ayesha Mir)

By AYESHA MIR
 
NEW YORK (AP) — If you’ve ever dreamed of standing naked in New York City with dozens of strangers while artists turn your skin into a work of art, you may have missed your chance.

Sunday’s Bodypainting Day will be the final edition after more than a decade of artists turning nude bodies into works of art.

Organizer Andy Golub expects more than 50 people will be painted over four hours in Manhattan’s Union Square. Golub decided this year’s event would be the last because it’s time to “move on and clear that plate.” He said he wants to find different ways of empowering and bringing people together, including a new event next spring.

Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn watches the ball after hitting an RBI single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 22, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
O’Hearn’s pinch-hit RBI single in 9th rallies Orioles to 6-5 win over Rays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Ryan O’Hearn had a pinch-hit RBI single in the ninth inning and the AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles rebounded after blowing a five-run lead to beat the Tampa Bay Rays for the second time in three days, 6-5 on Saturday.
Hun Manet, center, of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP), son of Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen, also army chief, walks outside a polling station together with his wife, Pich Chanmony, right, before voting at a polling station in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. Hun Sen has suggested he will hand off the premiership during the upcoming five-year term to his oldest son, Hun Manet, perhaps as early as the first month after the elections. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
Cambodian leader’s son, a West Point grad, set to take reins of power — but will he bring change?
Hun Sen has been Cambodia’s autocratic prime minister for nearly four decades, during which the opposition has been stifled and the country has moved closer to China.
New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo (9) and Francisco Lindor (12) check on Luis Guillorme (13) after he was injured while fielding a single by Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers during the sixth inning in the continuation of a suspended baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Boston. The game was suspended the night before due to heavy rain. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Mets’ Guillorme goes on IL after injuring calf against Red Sox
Mets infielder Luis Guillorme injured his calf during the first game of New York’s day-night doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox.
New York Yankees' Gerrit Cole throws during the first inning of a baseball game against Kansas City Royals, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
LeMahieu and Stanton homer as the Yankees beat the Royals 5-2. Cole strikes out 10
DJ LeMahieu hit the go-ahead home run in the 7th inning, Gerrit Cole struck out 10 and the New York Yankees defeated the Kansas City Royals 5-2.

After Sunday’s body painting is finished, the participating artists and models will march through Greenwich Village, pose for a photo in Washington Square Park, ride a double-decker bus over the Manhattan Bridge and end the day with a party in Brooklyn, Golub said.

Golub, an artist and free speech activist who’s been painting on nude models since 2007, started the annual body painting extravaganza to underscore that nudity for artistic purposes is legal in New York City.

That hasn’t stopped police from trying to halt the event. In 2011, Golub said, he and two models were arrested and detained for 24 hours, but the charges were dropped once authorities determined they were doing nothing illegal.

“You’ll find there’s a lot of people that have been really impacted positively,” Golub said. “Mostly models, but also artists, and feeling that they’ve come out of their skin. And it’s just been like a really positive experience of really celebrating freedom.”

Past iterations of the event have been held in Columbus Circle, Times Square and other landmark locations across the city.

All participants, models and painters must be age 18 or older, but Sunday’s event was no longer accepting applications.