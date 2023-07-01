Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Bohm has 6 RBIs as Phillies score most runs in 5 years with 19-4 rout of Nationals

Philadelphia Phillies' Brandon Marsh, left, bites an orange after dousing Alec Bohm, center, with teammate Bryson Stott after a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Phillies won 19-4. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm hits an RBI-single off Washington Nationals' Thaddeus Ward during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Washington Nationals' Amos Willingham during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm celebrates after hitting a two-run home run off Washington Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm (28) celebrates with J.T. Realmuto after hitting a two-run home run off Washington Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Washington Nationals' Ildemaro Vargas watches a fly ball out hit by Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber watches the ball after hitting a grand slam off Washington Nationals' Thaddeus Ward during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Philadelphia Phillies' Josh Harrison runs to second base after hitting a double off Washington Nationals' Amos Willingham during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Washington Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore walks off the field after he was removed during the third inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Washington Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore throws ball during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
By AARON BRACY
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alec Bohm homered twice and tied his career high with six RBIs, and the Philadelphia Phillies scored their most runs in five years in a 19-4 rout of the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

Kyle Schwarber had a grand slam, and Nick Castellanos homered, singled and doubled with three RBIs for the Phillies, who scored their most runs since beating Miami 20-1 on April 7, 2018. Philadelphia had 18 hits, including four by Bohm, who matched his career best.

“Days like today where everybody’s swinging the bat well, a lot of smiles in the dugout,” Bohm said.

Defending NL champion Philadelphia has won six of eight and 12 of 16.

“Everybody swung the bat well,” manager Rob Thomson said.

Zack Wheeler (7-4) won his fourth straight decision, giving up four runs and seven hits in five innings.

“It’s nice,” Wheeler said of the runs, “especially when you’re out on the mound.”

Bryce Harper doubled, had two hits and drove in two runs, and J.T. Realmuto also had two RBIs.

“It’s a product of us not giving away pitches, us being locked in,” Castellanos said.

MacKenzie Gore (4-7) allowed seven runs, six hits and three walks in 2 2/3 innings, his ERA climbing to 4.48. Amos Willingham, Joe La Sorsa and Thaddeus Ward gave up four runs each.

Dominic Smith hit a go-ahead homer for Washington in the second, but the Phillies scored six in the third, four in the fourth and eight in the fifth to take an 18-4 lead.

“We have to forget about this one,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said. “Come back tomorrow and go 1-0.”

Bohm hit a tying single in the second, a two-run homer in the third, another two-run homer in the fourth against Willingham and an RBI single in the fifth.

Castellanos also hit a two-run homer in the fourth off Willingham and Schwarber connected off Ward in the fifth for his sixth career slam.

STAR WATCH

Castellanos was replaced in right field in the sixth inning and didn’t have a chance to bat for the cycle. He raised his average to .314 with 11 home runs and 52 RBIs in 80 games after batting .263 with 13 homers and 62 RBIs in 136 games last season.

HARPER WATCH

Harper doubled to the wall in left, had an RBI groundout and a run-scoring single. The Phillies slugger is getting closer to returning to the field after offseason surgery on his right, throwing elbow. The two-time NL MVP has been working out at first base for much of the season and speculation has been that his arm is getting closer to allowing him to play there. Manager Rob Thomson said prior to the game that Harper will not play first base until after the All-Star break.

UP NEXT

Phillies LHP Ranger Suárez (2-2, 3.18) opposes Nationals RHP Trevor Williams (4-4, 4.28) in Sunday’s series finale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports