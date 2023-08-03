Police shoot and kill a man in Boise, Idaho who they say called for help, then charged at officers

Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Trump indictment
FILE - Kathleen McElroy poses Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M University reached a $1 million settlement Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, with McElroy, a Black journalism professor, after botched attempts to hire her unraveled after pushback over her past work promoting diversity. (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP, File)
Texas A&M reaches $1 million settlement with professor
FILE - Lizzo performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 27, 2023, in Napa, Calif. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo responds to accusations
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023. Six former law enforcement officers in Mississippi have been charged with federal civil rights offenses against two Black men who were brutalized for more than an hour during a home raid before an officer allegedly shot one of the men in the mouth. The charges were unsealed Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, as the former officers, all of whom are white, appeared in federal court. (AP Photo/HG Biggs, File)
Ex-Mississippi officers plead guilty to racist assault
Picketers demonstrate outside Disney studios on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
SAG-AFTRA strike
U.S. News

Police shoot and kill a man in Boise, Idaho who they say called for help, then charged at officers

 
Share

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police officers shot and killed a man who had called them for help on Thursday in Boise, Idaho, according to the Boise police chief.

Officers responded at about 10:55 a.m. Thursday to a call from a man requesting police assistance at his apartment, the Idaho Statesman reported.

Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar told reporters at a news conference Thursday that officers arrived at the apartment complex and initially spoke to the man while he was on his balcony and officers were in the parking lot.

The man then came downstairs and charged at the officers with sharp weapons and ignored commands to stop, Winegar said. He said two officers fired at the man, who died at the scene.

Other news
Family members of Ricky Cobb II, a Black man who was shot and killed by a Minnesota State Patrol trooper, speak at a news conference outside Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. They joined members of activist groups in demanding that Minnesota's Democratic Gov. Tim Walz fire the three officers who were involved in stopping Cobb on a Minneapolis freeway on Monday, July 31, which led to Cobb's death. (AP Photo/Trisha Ahmed)
Investigators name the trooper who fatally shot a Black Minnesota man during a traffic stop
FILE - Ed Mullins leaves the courthouse in New York, Feb. 23, 2022. The former president of one of the nation's largest police unions was sentenced to two years in prison Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, for stealing $600,000 from a fund made up of contributions from members of the Sergeants Benevolent Association. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Ex-police union boss gets 2 years in prison for $600,000 theft
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023. Six former law enforcement officers in Mississippi have been charged with federal civil rights offenses against two Black men who were brutalized for more than an hour during a home raid before an officer allegedly shot one of the men in the mouth. The charges were unsealed Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, as the former officers, all of whom are white, appeared in federal court. (AP Photo/HG Biggs, File)
Ex-Mississippi officers plead guilty to racist assault on 2 Black men during raid

The man was in his 50s, Winegar said. Officers had encountered him several days ago, according to the police chief, who did not give further details.

Both officers have been placed on leave during the investigation. Their names and the name of the man who was killed haven’t been released.

“This is certainly not something that anyone in our community wants to happen,” Winegar said. “The officers don’t want to be involved in situations like this.”

Just over a week ago, six Boise officers shot and killed Macey Juker, 28, in the city’s North End after police say Juker shot at officers while they were trying to take him into custody.

“This is far too frequently happening in our community,” Winegar said during Thursday’s news conference, “and it’s a problem and issue that is much bigger than just a police problem.”

Police have yet to release the names of the six officers who shot at Juker.

The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force led by the Meridian Police Department is investigating Thursday’s shooting.