Colorado State scores with no time left, beats Boise State 31-30 in wild finish
Colorado State wide receiver Tory Horton, left, congratulates tight end Dallin Holker after he caught a touchdown pass to tie the score in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boise State on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado State offensive lineman Oliver Jervis celebrates after a last-second victory over Boise State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado State defensive back Jaylen Gardner celebrates after a last-second victory over Boise State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado State tight end Dallin Holker, second from left, is congratulated after catching a pass for a touchdown to tie the score as wide receivers Tory Horton, left, Justus Ross-Simmons, right, and Louis Brown IV celebrate in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boise State on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado State place kicker Jordan Noyes, back, kicks the extra point to win the game with no time remaining in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boise State on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
From left, Boise State safety Milo Lopez, linebacker Andrew Simpson and wide receiver Prince Strachan head off the field after losing on a last-second touchdown pass and extra point in an NCAA college football game against Colorado State on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Boise State cornerback Jaylen Clark reacts after Colorado State place kicker Jordan Noyes kicked the extra point with no time remaining in the second half to claim a victory in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty runs for a short gain as Colorado State defensive back Jaylen Gardner comes in for the stop during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Boise State cornerback Jaylen Clark drops his helmet and looks at the scoreboard after Colorado State scored a touchdown and added the extra point to win an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi heaved a 33-yard pass to Dallin Holker in the end zone on the final play from scrimmage and Colorado State scored the last 21 points of the game to beat Boise State 31-30 in a wild finish on Saturday night.
Trailing by 20 with about six minutes remaining, Fowler-Nicolosi threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Louis Brown IV with 4:01 to go and tossed a 2-yarder to Dylan Goffney with 1:53 left.
The Rams then forced a three-and-out, but a 40-yard punt pinned them at their own 12-yard line with 33 seconds to go. Fowler-Nicolosi threw a 11-yard pass to Goffney and a 44-yarder to Tory Horton. Following a Bronco timeout and an incomplete pass, Fowler-Nicolosi heaved his pass from near the logo and to the corner of the end zone before a heavily-guarded Holker grabbed the batted ball with no time left.
Jordan Noyes kicked the extra point with no time left to seal it for Colorado State (3-3, 1-1 Mountain West Conference).
Fowler-Nicolosi finished 32-of-54 passing for 359 yards. Vann Schield also had a touchdown run for the Rams.
Ashton Jeanty ran for 212 yards and three touchdowns for Boise State (3-4, 2-1). Jeanty scored on a pair of 3-yard runs in the first half and added a 7-yard touchdown run that stretched the Broncos lead to 30-10 with 6:12 remaining in the game.
