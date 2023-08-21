24-year-old arrested after police officer in suburban Chicago is shot and wounded

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — A police officer was shot while investigating reports of a theft and shots fired at a business in suburban Chicago, authorities said. A 24-year-old man was arrested.

The officer was being treated at a hospital with wounds not considered life-threatening.

Officers responded Sunday evening to the initial complaints in Bolingbrook, about 38 miles (61 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

A Bolingbrook officer later found the suspect at his home. The man began shooting when the officer tried to make contact, police said, and the man refused the leave the home.

He was arrested around 1:30 a.m. Monday by a state police tactical response team.