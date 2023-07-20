England's Tommy Fleetwood wait to play the 18th tee on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
2023 British Open leaderboard
Josh Harris, leader of a group buying the Washington Commanders, poses with a team helmet after NFL owners voted to approve the sale in Bloomington, Minn., Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Washington Commanders sale
FILE - Computer hacker turned author Kevin Mitnick poses for a portrait Thursday, June 27, 2002, in Las Vegas. Mitnick, whose pioneering antics tricking employees in the 1980s and 1990s into helping him steal software and services from big phone and tech companies made him the most celebrated U.S. hacker, has died at age 59. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)
Pioneering hacker Kevin Mitnick dead at 59
CORRECTS SECOND SENTENCE - Protesters scale a wall at the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad Thursday, July 20, 2023. Protesters angered by the planned burning of a copy of the Quran stormed the embassy early Thursday, breaking into the compound and lighting a small fire. (AP Photo/Ali Jabar)
Quran desecrated
This combination of images shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie," left, and Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Warner Bros Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP)
Barbenheimer
World News

Bolivia boosts lithium resources estimate, cementing spot as global leader

FILE - The sign reads in Spanish: "Bolivian lithium. Sovereign lithium." on stage where Carlos Ramos, president of the Bolivian state-owned company Yacimientos de Litio Bolivianos (YLB), attends an agreement signing ceremony with the companies Uranium One Group, a subsidiary of Russia's Rosatom and China's Citic Guoan Group, at the government palace in La Paz, Bolivia, June 29, 2023. The total of Bolivia’s confirmed lithium resources has increased 2 million tons to 23 million tons, the Andean country’s president said on July 20. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

FILE - The sign reads in Spanish: “Bolivian lithium. Sovereign lithium.” on stage where Carlos Ramos, president of the Bolivian state-owned company Yacimientos de Litio Bolivianos (YLB), attends an agreement signing ceremony with the companies Uranium One Group, a subsidiary of Russia’s Rosatom and China’s Citic Guoan Group, at the government palace in La Paz, Bolivia, June 29, 2023. The total of Bolivia’s confirmed lithium resources has increased 2 million tons to 23 million tons, the Andean country’s president said on July 20. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — The total of Bolivia’s confirmed lithium resources has increased 2 million tons to 23 million tons, the Andean country’s president said Thursday.

The new estimate further cements Bolivia’s position as the country with the world’s biggest known deposits of lithium, which is in high demand for use in batteries.

“We are the largest lithium reserve in the world, and we have to know how to manage it intelligently to exploit and transform this resource,” President Luis Arce said at the Coipasa salt flat, around 280 kilometers (175 miles) south of the capital of La Paz.

Other news
FILE - People protest with signs that read in Spanish "Shameless priest do not touch me" and "I march for sexual education without Church interference," outside the offices of the Bolivian Episcopal Conference in La Paz, Bolivia, Monday, May 15, 2023. Bolivia's Catholic Church announced on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, the creation of four commissions to prevent, investigate and attend cases of sexual abuse in the institution. (AP Photo/Juan Karita, File)
Pope Francis expresses concern and dismay over alleged abuse by priests in Bolivia
Pope Francis has expressed concern — and dismay — over allegations of sexual abuse committed by priests in Bolivia.
Devotees pray after dressing the statue of "Jesus del Gran Poder" or Lord of Great Power, at the "Jesus del Gran Poder" church in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, June 1, 2023. Thousands of dancers and musicians will parade on Saturday to show their devotion and thank God and for the year's blessings. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Bolivian Catholics unfazed by sex scandals as they gear up for massive festival
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Catholic devotees in Bolivia prepared for one of the country’s biggest religious celebrations this weekend at a time when the church in this Andean country has been rocked by an increasing number of sex abuse scandals.
A woman walks past police officers standing guard the Financial Regulatory Authority offices, in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. A prosecutor in Bolivia launched an investigation Monday into the mysterious death of the trustee of a bankrupt bank who fell from the 15th floor of a building and his family disputed claims he took his own life. (AP Photo/Juan Karita).
Bolivia government says trustee probing bank died by suicide, but some demand new investigation
The trustee of a bankrupt bank in Bolivia who died after falling from the 15th floor of an office building killed himself, a forensic investigation has concluded, in a case that has gripped Bolivia amid speculation over whether he jumped or was pushed.
Catholics attend Mass at the Maria Auxiliadora Catholic church in La Paz, Bolivia, Friday, May 26, 2023. Leaders of the Roman Catholic Church in Bolivia are acknowledging that the institution has been deaf to the suffering of victims of sexual abuse at a time when the country has been rocked by a pedophilia scandal involving priests. (AP Photo/Juan Karita).
Another deceased Jesuit priest accused of sex abuse in Bolivia as pedophilia scandal grows
A Spanish Jesuit priest who died in 2012 has been accused of sexually abusing a minor in Bolivia three decades ago, the latest in a string of pedophilia cases that have shaken the Catholic Church in the Andean country.

Bolivia has stepped up its search for international partners to help develop its lithium reserves at a time when demand for the metal is soaring amid the transition to renewable energy around the world and the growth in electric vehicles powered by lithium batteries.

The increase in the estimate of Bolivia’s reserves came after further geological studies in the Coipasa and Pasto Grandes salt flats, Raul Mayta, vice minister of exploration and exploitation of energy resources, told the state television channel, Bolivia TV.

Arce is pushing to boost Bolivia’s role in the international lithium market after 14 years of little progress that left it lagging behind neighboring Chile and Argentina. The three countries are home to an area that contains a large share of the world’s proven reserves of lithium.

Last month, Arce’s government signed an agreement with China’s Citic Guoan and Russia’s Uranium One Group to exploit Bolivia’s lithium deposits. Together, they promised to invest $1.4 billion for the construction of two plants for the production and export of 50,000 tons of lithium annually starting in 2025 in the Pastos Grandes salt flats.

A similar amount of investment was reported when the government signed an agreement in January with Contemporary Amperex Technology of China.

Argentina has the world’s second-largest lithium reserves, at 20 million tons, followed by the United States with 12 million tons and Chile with 11 million tons, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The world’s top lithium producer is Australia, followed by Chile and China in third place, according to the U.S. agency.