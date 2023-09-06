Tropical Storm Lee
AP Top 25 Poll
Biden awards Medal of Honor
Enrique Tarrio gets 22 years in prison
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce injured
Sports

Bolivia’s top two soccer tournaments canceled due to alleged match-fixing

 
Share

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivia’s soccer federation canceled two professional tournaments on Tuesday due to an alleged scheme of match-fixing involving referees, players and club executives.

The decision to cancel the tournaments came after a meeting of a soccer council in the region of Santa Cruz. All 17 clubs of Bolivia’s first division took part in the meeting, and 14 agreed to stop the two competitions.

Two clubs were against it and one abstained.

The decision follows Monday’s move by Bolivia’s soccer body to bring charges to the country’s public prosecutor’s office.

Other news
Brazil soccer coach Fernando Diniz smiles after announcing his squad for upcoming World Cup 2026 qualifying matches against Bolivia and Peru in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Brazilian soccer’s rebuild mired in doubt amid a long wait for Ancelotti
CORRECTS DATE OF INQUIRY ANNOUNCEMENT TO WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6, 2023 FILE - Tributes are placed outside Leicester City Football Club, Leicester, England, Oct. 29, 2018, after a helicopter crashed in flames Saturday. A damaged tail rotor was to blame for a helicopter crash that killed Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the owner of English soccer club Leicester, and four others in 2018, an accident inquiry said Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File)
Damaged tail rotor to blame for helicopter crash in 2018 that killed Leicester owner and 4 others
Spain's coach Luis de la Fuente gestures during a training session in Las Rozas just outside of Madrid, Spain, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. Spain will play against Georgia and Cyprus in upcoming international Euro 2024 qualifying matches. (AP Photo/Paul White)
Spain resumes Euro 2024 qualifiers without federation boss Rubiales. Italy starts post-Mancini era.

The majority of top-flight Bolivian clubs also fired the three members of the country’s refereeing commission — Alejandro Mancilla, Wilson Estrada and Juan Carlos Cardozo.

Some Bolivian club executives said in separate statements that some of their players were also caught in the scheme, without revealing their names.

Bolivia’s soccer body said it will ask the region’s governing body CONMEBOL to organize a quick competition until the end of December to replace the canceled tournaments involving the country’s first and second divisions.

Fernando Costa, the president of country’s soccer body, said on Aug. 30 there was “a web of corruption” in Bolivian soccer that included referees, players and club executives, but did not give names.

Local media published on Monday several recordings that were interpreted as confirmation of his charges.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer