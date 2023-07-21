North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley, Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski, Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney and Assistant Chief Travis Stefonowicz exit the City Commission Chambers on Friday, July 21, 2023, after a news conference in Fargo, N.D. The man who shot three Fargo police officers and a civilian, killing one of the officers before an officer killed him, searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast,” as well as for what crowded area events might be happening in and around North Dakota's largest city, authorities said Friday. (AP Photo/Jack Dura)
Sports

Connecticut Sun stars DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas announce they are engaged to marry

Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas, of Team Wilson, right, drives against New York Liberty's Courtney Vandersloot, of Team Stewart, during the first half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Connecticut Sun's DeWanna Bonner, left, and Chicago Sky's Courtney Williams battle for a rebound during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Sun stars DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas are engaged to be married, the players and team announced Friday on social media.

Thomas posted a photo showing her getting down on one knee and presenting a ring to Bonner, with the caption “FOREVER.” The team reposted the picture with the caption “Best. News. Ever. Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner are ENGAGED,” along with emojis of an engagement ring and a heart.

The pair has been public about their relationship since 2021. Messages seeking comment from them and the team were not immediately returned Friday.

Both appeared in last week’s WNBA All-Star game. Thomas, who came to Connecticut in a draft-day trade in 2014, is averaging 14.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and eight assists per game. Bonner, in her 14th WNBA season, is averaging 18.1 points and 5.1 rebounds.

The Sun (16-6) beat Atlanta at home on Thursday and play the Dream again on Saturday in Georgia.

There have been other publicized off-the-court relationships in the WNBA, including the pairing of New York Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot with her former Chicago Sky teammate Allie Quigley. Liberty star Breanna Stewart met her wife, former WNBA player Marta Xargay, while they were playing together in Russia.

Bonner also has two daughters, 6-year-old twins Cali and Demi, with her ex-wife, former WNBA star Candice Dupree.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports