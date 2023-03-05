Ellis scores 28 as USC beats Arizona State 68-65

Southern California guard Boogie Ellis (5) drives to the basket against Arizona State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 17 of his 28 points in the second half, Tre White added nine of his 13 after halftime and Southern California beat Arizona State 68-65 Saturday night in the regular season finale for both teams.

USC (22-9, 14-6 Pac-12) has won seven straight in its series with the Sun Devils and closed the regular season with wins in five of its last six games.

Warren Washington sandwiched a dunk and a layup around a Desmond Cambridge Jr. 3-pointer in a 7-1 run that gave Arizona State an 18-14 lead with 7:55 to play in the first half but the Sun Devils missed their next 12 field-goal attempts as USC used a 15-2 run to take a 29-20 lead into halftime and the Trojans never again trailed.

Ellis hit a 3-pointer and Harrison Hornery followed with a three-point play to give the Trojans a 13-point advantage with 12:51 to play and Ellis scored USC’s first nine points in an 11-2 run that made it 59-45 with six minutes remaining. The Sun Devils scored 19 of the next 25 points to trim their deficit to a point after Frankie Collins hit a 3-pointer and, after Drew Peterson made 1-of-2 free throws at the other end, made a layup with 15 seconds to go.

DJ Horne hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points for Arizona State (20-11, 11-9). Collins and Devan Cambridge added 12 points apiece and Washington had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Desmond Cambridge, the team’s leading scorer (13.7 per game), had five points on 1-of-11 shooting, 1 of 9 from behind the arc.

ASU shot 29% (19 of 65) from the field and made just 6 of 28 (21%) from 3-point range.

UP NEXT

Arizona State plays No. 11 seed Oregon State in the opening round of the Pac-12 Tournament on Wednesday

USC, the No. 3 seed, earned a first-round bye and plays the sixth-seeded Sun Devils or the Beavers on Thursday in the quarterfinals

