Publishers Weekly Best-Selling Books

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

2. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

3. “Identity” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

4. “Drowning” by T.J. Newman (Avid Reader)

5. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

6. “Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

7. “The 23rd Midnight” by Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown)

8. “Simply Lies” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “Tom Clancy: Flash Point” by Don Bentley (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

10. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano (Dial)

11. “It Ends with Us” (collector’s ed.) by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

12. “Killing Moon” by Jo Nesbo (Knopf)

13. “Yellowface” by R.F. Kuang (William Morrow)

14. “The Celebrants” by Steven Rowley (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

15. “Good Night, Irene” by Luis Alberto Urrea (Little. Brown)

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 3” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)

2. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

3. “The Wager” by David Grann (Doubleday)

4. “Culture Shock” by Clifton/Harter (Gallup)

5. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)

6. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

7. “Life-Size Birds” by Nancy J. Hajeski (Thunder Bay)

8. “The Wisdom of the Bullfrog” by William H. Mcraven (Grand Central)

9. “Spare” by Prince Harry (Random House)

10. “Disruptive Thinking” by T.D. Jakes (Faithwords)

11. “The Return of the Gods” by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

12. “King” by Jonathan Eig (FSG)

13. “The Daddy Diaries” by Andy Cohen (Henry Holt & Co.)

14. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

15. “Everything All at Once” by Stephanie Catudal (HarperOne)

MASS MARKET BESTSELLERS

1. “The Challenge” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

2. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Vintage)

3. “Desolation Creek” by Johnston/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

4. “Danger Zone” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

5. “This Man Must Die” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

6. “Devious” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

7. “Old Cowboys Never Die” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

8. “A Family Affair” by Robyn Carr (Mira)

9. “The Ninth Month” by Patterson/DiLallo (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “Clive Cussler’s Dark Vector” by Graham Brown (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

11. “Explosive Trail” by Terri Reed (Love Inspired Suspense)

12. “Rising Tiger” by Brad Thor (Pocket)

13. “Deadly Amish Abduction” by Laura Scott (Love Inspired Suspense)

14. “The Russian” by Patterson/Born (Grand Central Publishing)

15. “Rogue Stallion” by Diana Palmer (Harlequin Diamond)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover” (Atria)

2. “Meet Me at the Lake” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

3. “Icebreaker” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

4. “Heaven Official’s Blessing, Vol 6” by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu (Seven Seas)

5. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “Twisted Love” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

7. “Never Never” by Hoover/Fisher (Canary Street)

8. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (S&S/Rucci)

9. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Penguin Books)

10. “Heart Bones” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

11. “Things We Hide from the Light” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

12. “King of Wrath” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

13. “Twisted Games” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

14. “Trust” by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead)

15. “Wrong Place Wrong Time” by Gillian McAllister (William Morrow)