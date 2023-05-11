US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

2. “The 23rd Midnight” by Emily Henry (Little, Brown)

3. “Fourth Wing” by Rebeca Yarros (Red Tower)

4. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

5. “The Wedding Planner” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

6. “Simply Lies” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano (Dial)

8. “The Secret Book of Flora Lea” by Patti Callahan Henry (Atria)

9. “Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

10. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

11. “Hang the Moon” by Jeannette Walls (Scribner)

12. “The Ferryman” by Justin Cronin (Ballantine)

13. “Things I Wish I Told My Mother” by Patterson/DiLallo (Little, Brown)

14. “You Shouldn’t Have Come Here” by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone)

15. “Dark Angel” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 3” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)

2. “The Glucose Goddess Method” by Jessie Inchauspe (Simon Element)

3. “The Wager” by David Grann (Doubleday)

4. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

5. “Serenity in the Storm” by Kayleigh Mcenany (Liberatio Protocol)

6. “Tremendous” by Joey Diaz (BenBella)

7. “Look for Me There” by Luke Russert (Harper Horizon)

8. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)

9. “Letters to Trump” by Donald J. Trump (Winning Team)

10. “The Daily Dad” by Ryan Holiday (Portfolio)

11. “Wealth Without Cash” by Pace Morby (Biggerpockets)

12. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

13. “Lessons Learned and Cherished” by Deborah Roberts (Andscape)

14. “Y’all Eat Yet?” by Miranda Lambert (Dey Street)

15. “The Wisdom of the Bullfrog” by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACK

1. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Vintage)

2. “Rising Tiger” by Brad Thor (Pocket)

3. “The Ninth Month” by Patterson/DiLallo (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “Devil’s Gulch” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

5. “Clie Cussler’s Dark Vector” by Graham Brown (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

6. “Fear Thy Neighbor” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

7. “Summer at the Cape” by RaeAnne Thayne (HQN)

8. “The Russian” by Patterson/Born (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “Dressed to Drill” by Kate Carlisle (Berkley)

10. “The Best is Yet to Come” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

11. “Suspects” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

12. “Armored” by Mark Greany (Berkley)

13. “Scent of Truth” by Valerie Hansen (Love Inspired Suspense)

14. “Legacy” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

15. “Dakota Born” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Meet Me at the Lake” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

2. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

3. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (S&S/Rucci)

4. “Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation, Vol. 5” (Special Edition) by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu (Seven Seas)

5. “My Hero Academia, Vol. 34” by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz)

6. “Never Never” by Hoover/Fisher (Canary Street)

7. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “Has the Tribulation Begun?” by Amir Tsarfati (Harvest Propecy)

9. “Icebreaker” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

10. “Heart Bones” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

11. “Twisted Love” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

12. “King of Wrath” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

13. “Practice Makes Perfect” by Sarah Adams (Dell)

14. “Things We Hide from the Light” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

15. “Run, Rose, Run” by Patterson/Parton (Grand Central Publishing)