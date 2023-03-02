US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

2. “Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

3. “Burner” by Mark Greaney (Berkley)

4. “I Have Some Questions for You” by Rebecca Makkai (Viking)

5. “Someone Else’s Shoes” by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)

6. “The Last Kingdom” by Steve Berry (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

8. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

9. “Murder Your Employer” by Rupert Holmes (Avid Reader)

10. “Encore in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

11. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)

12. “The House in the Pines” by Ana Reyes (Dutton)

13. “Mad Honey” by Picoult/Boylan (Ballantine)

14. “The House of Wolves” by Patterson/Lupica (Little, Brown)

15. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Young Forever” by Mary Hyman (Little, Brown Spark)

2. “Spare” by Prince Harry (Random House)

3. “All My Knotted-Up Life” by Beth Moore (Tyndale)

4. Two Weeks Notice” by Amy Porterfield ( Hay House Business)

5. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

6. “8 Rules of Love” by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)

7. “It’s Ok to B Angry About Capitalism” by Bernie Sanders ( Crown)

8. “The Awe of God” by John Bevere ( Thomas Nelson)

9. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

10. “Walk the Blue Line” by Patterson/Eversmann (Little, Brown)

11. The Power of Wonder” by Monica C Parker (TarcherPerigree)

12. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

13. The Emotional Lives of Teenager” by Lisa Damour (Ballantine)

14. “The Lives We Actually Have” by Bowler/Richie (Covergent)

15. “Never Give an Inch” by Mike Pompeo (Broadside)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACK

1. “Rich Dad Poor Dad” by Robert T. Kiyosake (Plata)

2. “Beautiful” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

3. “The Red Book” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “When Justice Rides” by B.J. Daniels (HQN)

5. “Absolute Fear” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

6. “High Stakes” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

7. “21st Birthday” by Patterson/Paetro (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “Shadows Reel” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

9. “Game On” by Janet Evanovich (Pocket)

10. “Desperation in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

11. “In Her Highlander’s Bed” by Lynsay Sands (Avon)

12. “Fort Misery” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

13. “MacGregor Ever After” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

14. “City of the Dead” by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)

15. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Vintage)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Things We Hide from the Light” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

2. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

3. “Heart Bones” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

4. “The Adventure Zone: The Eleventh Hour” by Clint McElroy et al. (First Second)

5. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

6. “The Housemaid’s Secret” by Freida McFadden (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “Twisted Love” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

8. “Icebreaker” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

9. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “3 Days to Live” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

11. “Maybe Now” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

12. “Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun, Vol. 17” by Aidairo (Yen)

13. “Secretly Yours” by Tessa Bailey (Avon)

14. “The Maid” by Nita Prose (Ballantine)

15. “And There He Kept Her” by Joshua Moehling (Poisoned Pen)