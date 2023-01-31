Apple-Books-Top-10

AP NEWS
    US Bestseller List - Paid Books

    1. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)

    2. The Devil’s Ransom by Brad Taylor - 9780063221994 - (William Morrow)

    3. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781668001233 - (Atria Books)

    4. Spare by The Duke of Sussex & Prince Harry - 9780593593813 - (Random House Publishing Group)

    5. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus - 9780385547376 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

    6. Just the Nicest Couple by Mary Kubica - 9780369718273 - (Park Row Books)

    7. Recovery Road by Christine Feehan - 9780593439227 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

    8. Forever Paired by Kathleen Brooks - 9781943805570 - (Laurens Publishing)

    9. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing)

    10. The House of Wolves by James Patterson & Mike Lupica - 9780316405492 - (Little, Brown and Company)

