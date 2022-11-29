Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. The Choice by Nora Roberts - 9781250272737 - (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781668001233 - (Atria Books)

3. The Whittiers by Danielle Steel - 9781984821843 - (Random House Publishing Group)

4. Desert Star by Michael Connelly - 9780316421461 - (Little, Brown and Company)

5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)

6. The Boys from Biloxi by John Grisham - 9780385548939 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing)

8. No Plan B by Andrew Child & Lee Child - 9781984818553 - (Random House Publishing Group)

9. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus - 9780385547376 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

10. The Shop Around the Corner by Anne-Marie Meyer - 9798201632991 - (Anne-Marie Meyer)