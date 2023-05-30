US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Identity by Nora Roberts - 9781250284327 - (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. Tom Clancy Flash Point by Don Bentley - 9780593422793 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Only the Dead by Jack Carr - 9781982181727 - (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

4. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)

5. Happy Place by Emily Henry - 9780593441206 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros - 9781649374080 - (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

7. Fortune Teller by Jana DeLeon - 9781941494202 - (J&R Publishing LLC)

8. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781668001233 - (Atria Books)

9. The Covenant of Water (Oprah’s Book Club) by Abraham Verghese - 9780802162182 - (Grove Atlantic)

10. Mr. Mercedes by Stephen King - 9781476754468 - (Scribner)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. Only the Dead (Unabridged) by Jack Carr (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. The Daddy Diaries by Andy Cohen (Macmillan Audio)

3. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Audio)

4. The Shift (Unabridged) by Tinx (Simon & Schuster Audio)

5. It Ends with Us (Unabridged) by Colleen Hoover (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. Identity by Nora Roberts (Macmillan Audio)

7. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity (Unabridged) by MD & Peter Attia (Random House Audio)

8. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI (Unabridged) by David Grann (Random House Audio)

9. Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds (Unabridged) by David Goggins (Lioncrest Publishing)

10. Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel (Unabridged) by Bonnie Garmus (Random House Audio)