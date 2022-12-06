Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. A World of Curiosities by Louise Penny - 9781250145314 - (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781668001233 - (Atria Books)

3. Desert Star by Michael Connelly - 9780316421461 - (Little, Brown and Company)

4. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)

5. Just One Taste by Carly Phillips - 9781685590093 - (CP Publishing)

6. The Boys from Biloxi by John Grisham - 9780385548939 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. Leopard’s Scar by Christine Feehan - 9780593439203 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing)

9. No Plan B by Andrew Child & Lee Child - 9781984818553 - (Random House Publishing Group)

10. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver - 9780063251991 - (Harper)