AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Apple-Books-Top-10

    By The Associated PressFebruary 14, 2023 GMT

    US Bestseller List - Paid Books

    1. Encore in Death by J. D. Robb - 9781250284310 - (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

    2. Unnatural History by Jonathan Kellerman - 9780525618621 - (Random House Publishing Group)

    3. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)

    4. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781668001233 - (Atria Books)

    5. Someone Else’s Shoes by Jojo Moyes - 9781984879301 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

    6. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus - 9780385547376 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

    7. Finding Ashlyn by Susan Stoker - No ISBN Available - (Stoker Aces Production, LLC)

    8. Don’t Let Me Break by Kelsie Rae - No ISBN Available - (Twisty Pines Publishing, LLC)

    9. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing)

    10. Secretly Yours by Tessa Bailey - 9780063238992 - (Avon)

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.