Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. Spare by The Duke of Sussex & Prince Harry - 9780593593813 - (Random House Publishing Group)

2. The House of Wolves by James Patterson & Mike Lupica - 9780316405492 - (Little, Brown and Company)

3. Just the Nicest Couple by Mary Kubica - 9780369718273 - (Park Row Books)

4. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing)

5. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781668001233 - (Atria Books)

6. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)

7. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus - 9780385547376 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

8. The House in the Pines by Ana Reyes - 9780593186725 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Mad Honey by Jennifer Finney Boylan & Jodi Picoult - 9781984818393 - (Random House Publishing Group)

10. Atomic Habits by James Clear - 9780735211308 - (Penguin Publishing Group)