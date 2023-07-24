A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Twitter’s new logo
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ sets box office records
This image released by Discovery shows dive tech and Bahamian shark expert Sky Minnis, left, and Dr. Tristan Guttridge surrounded by tiger sharks during their first dive together, in a scene from "Monster of the Bermuda Triangle," premiering July 24 during Shark Week on Discovery. (Discovery via AP)
Jason Momoa hosts ‘Shark Week’
FILE - Mamie Till Mobley weeps at her son's funeral on Sept. 6, 1955, in Chicago. The mother of Emmett Till insisted that her son's body be displayed in an open casket forcing the nation to see the brutality directed at Blacks in the South at the time. Legislation that would make lynching a federal hate crime in the U.S. is expected to be signed into law by President Joe Biden. The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act was years in the making. (Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)
Emmett Till monument
Flames burn a hill on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Monday, July 24, 2023. A weeklong wildfire on the Greek island of Rhodes has torn past defenses, forcing more evacuations, as three major fires rage elsewhere in the country fueled by strong winds and successive heat waves. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Greece wildfires force evacuations
U.S. News

Wisconsin officials seek legislators’ permission to drop lawsuit challenging border wall funding

By TODD RICHMOND
 
Share

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice plans to ask legislators Tuesday for permission to bow out of a multistate lawsuit challenging former President Donald Trump’s decision to divert billions of dollars from National Guard units to his border wall.

Republicans passed statutes before then-Gov. Scott Walker left office in 2018 designed to weaken incoming Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul’s powers. The statutes require Kaul to seek permission from the Legislature’s GOP-controlled finance committee to settle lawsuits.

According to court documents and a memo the state Justice Department prepared for the finance committee, Wisconsin joined a number of states in federal lawsuits filed in 2019 and 2020 challenging Trump’s decision to divert up to $6.7 billion meant for National Guard units, military construction projects and police to border wall construction. The move called for shifting $8 million to build a Wisconsin National Guard gun range to the wall.

Other news
In this Saturday, July 22, 2023, photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Gerrit Marshall, center, hoists his trophy after winning the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest at Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Fla. After 11 years of competing Marshall, a Madison, Wisc., resident, finally achieved success on his 68th birthday. Flanking Marshall, from left, are previous winners including Tom Grizzard, Wally Collins and John Stubbings. The competition was a highlight of the annual Hemingway Days festival that ends Sunday, July 23. Ernest Hemingway lived in Key West throughout most of the 1930s. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)
Bell tolls for Wisconsin man who wins Hemingway look-alike contest
The annual Hemingway Look-Alike Contest has been won by a Wisconsin man who was celebrating his 68th birthday.
FILE - Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz, right, holds hands with Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet, left, and Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, blocked from view at far right, at a watch party in Milwaukee, on April 4, 2023. The Wisconsin's Supreme Court flips from majority conservative to liberal control on Aug. 1 when Protasiewicz is set to be sworn in. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, File)
Democrats eye Wisconsin high court’s new liberal majority to win abortion and redistricting rulings
Wisconsin’s Supreme Court will flip from majority conservative to liberal control next month and Democrats have high hopes the change will lead to the state’s abortion ban being overturned and maps redrawn to weaken GOP control of the Legislature and congressional districts.
FILE - A small box of absentee ballots sits in the Hinds County Circuit Court office, in Jackson, Miss., Friday, Oct. 8, 2004. A new lawsuit filed in Wisconsin, Thursday, July 21, 2023, by a national Democratic law firm seeks to once again allow for voters to return absentee ballots in drop boxes, a practice that was barred by the state Supreme Court last year. (AP Photo/Rogelio Solis, File)
National Democrats file absentee ballot lawsuit in Wisconsin ahead of state Supreme Court flip
A new lawsuit filed in Wisconsin by a national Democratic law firm seeks to once again allow voters to return absentee ballots in drop boxes, a practice that was barred by the state Supreme Court last year.
FILE - In this March 9, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally at Renaissance High School in Detroit. Given Biden’s uneven performance as a campaigner throughout the Democratic primary, some in the party are content to have the former vice president keeping a lower profile for now, though they know it’s not a dynamic that can sustain itself as Election Day draws closer. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Biden is building his 2024 reelection bid around an organization Obama shunned
President Joe Biden is staking his reelection bid on the political and financial muscle of the Democratic National Committee.

The 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the states, prompting the federal government to petition the U.S. Supreme Court for review.

President Joe Biden issued an executive order after he took office in 2021 halting wall construction using the money in question; the Supreme Court vacated the appellate ruling and sent the case back to federal district court for further proceedings in light of the order.

Settlement negotiations ensued with a number states deciding to drop out of the proceedings. Wisconsin’s claims are still pending, however.

The federal government has since restored the money for the Wisconsin National Guard gun range, according to a memo written to the finance committee by Lara Sutherlin and Winn Collins, administrator and deputy administrator, respectively, of the state Justice Department’s Division of Legal Services. In light of that, there’s no reason to continue court proceedings, they wrote.

The finance committee’s co-chairs, Rep. Mark Born and Sen. Howard Marklein, didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.