Bochum dents Dortmund’s Bundesliga title hopes in draw

Dortmund's Jude Bellingham reacts after the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and Borussia Dortmund in Bochum, Germany, Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Dortmund's Jude Bellingham reacts after the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and Borussia Dortmund in Bochum, Germany, Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

BERLIN (AP) — No wonder Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzić was furious.

A late winner ruled offside, penalties not given, and Dortmund’s Bundesliga title hopes were dealt a blow at local rival Bochum in a 1-1 draw on Friday.

Bochum goalkeeper Manuel Riemann helped gain his team an important point in its battle against relegation, but Dortmund missed the chance to build a four-point lead before Bayern Munich plays on Sunday.

Bayern can reclaim the lead with four games remaining if it beats last-placed Hertha Berlin in Munich.

Dortmund had 22 efforts at goal, but Terzić was also ruing two penalty decisions that didn’t go his team’s way in the second half.

“As I said last week, it’s a one-off chance for us, perhaps the only chance in my life as a coach to be so close to the title, and then you have such decisions, when so much is at stake,” Terzić said.

The first occurred in the 65th minute when the already-booked Danilo Soares plowed into Karim Adeyemi from behind and brought the Dortmund forward down without touching the ball. Referee Sascha Stegemann allowed play to continue and apparently received no indication he should do otherwise from his video assistant.

“It’s not just a foul, it’s not just a penalty, it’s a red card. We would probably go in front and you’re playing against 10 men, it’s a whole other game,” Terzic said.

Bochum captain Anthony Losilla acknowledged his team was fortunate.

The second penalty appeal occurred in the last minute — after Mats Hummels’ goal was ruled offside — for a potential hand-ball decision. Stegemann booked Terzić for his protests.

“I apologized for my tone, I apologized for my emotion,” said Terzić, who spoke to the match officials afterward and felt there were three key decisions against his team. He also complained of a push on midfielder Emre Can before Bochum scored.

Terzić couldn’t understand why Stegemann had not consulted TV replays.

“The only thing I asked for was, ‘Look at it, look at it,’ if you’re not certain at that speed. I’m in training every day, I know it’s hard for everyone,” Terzić said. “To say then, ‘From my perspective’ — then use another perspective. There are so many perspectives you can can use now.”

Losilla shocked Dortmund when he let fly for the opener in the fifth minute. But Adeyemi replied less than two minutes later, finishing off at the far post after Sébastien Haller helped on Donyell Malen’s cross.

Both teams had chances with neither yielding any quarter in terms of commitment before Dortmund dominated the second half.

Terzić sent on Marco Reus and Youssoufa Moukoko in the 73rd and the latter almost immediately had a good chance saved by Riemann, who produced an even better save to deny Bellingham after that.

Dortmund finished the game with a flurry of corners – and frustration. Jude Bellingham headed the final chance just wide of the post.

“Today, there were three wrong calls from our point of view and the decision not to look at them again is very bitter,” Terzić said. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports