Dortmund signs defender Mats Hummels to 1-year contract extension

Bochum's Takuma Asamo, left, and Dortmund's Mats Hummels challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and Borussia Dortmund in Bochum, Germany, Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — German league leader Borussia Dortmund signed defender Mats Hummels to a one-year contract extension Wednesday ahead of a game which could see the club end Bayern Munich’s decade-long title reign.

Hummels’ contract with Dortmund was due to end June 30. The 34-year-old Hummels is now contracted until the end of next season.

“I didn’t make the decision easy for myself. There was a long weighing-up process,” Hummels said in a club statement. “Now, at the end of the season, I can say: I’m still really up for another year.”

Hummels has played 37 games for Dortmund this season and has regularly captained the team in place of Marco Reus. A win over Mainz on Saturday would bring Dortmund its first German title since 2012.

