Bosnia’s top international official to annul Bosnian Serb law that blocked court rulings

A group of police officers walk during a protest in Nanterre, outside Paris, France, Saturday, July 1, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Protests in France
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New student debt plan
FILE - ESPN Monday Night Football commentator Steve Young is seen before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in New Orleans. Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose and Steve Young are among roughly 20 ESPN commentators and reporters who were laid off on Friday, June 30, 2023, as part of job cuts by the network. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)
ESPN layoffs
People travel through Salt Lake City International Airport Friday, June 30, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
5G could disrupt flights
FILE - Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Less than a month after finalizing the ouster of one of its largest churches for having women pastors, the Southern Baptist Convention has lost another of its biggest congregations. Elevation Church — a North Carolina-based megachurch that draws thousands of worshippers to its multiple campuses and has wielded a strong influence on contemporary Christian worship music — sent notice to the SBC on June 26 that it was withdrawing its affiliation. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP, File).
Women pastors
World News

Bosnia’s top international official to annul Bosnian Serb law that blocked court rulings

Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, left, poses with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during a welcome ceremony in the Bosnian town of Banja Luka, 240 kms northwest of Sarajevo, Thursday, June 22, 2023. Orban said that the EU should offer quicker membership to Bosnia and other Western Balkans countries. (AP Photo/Radivoje Pavicic)

Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, left, poses with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during a welcome ceremony in the Bosnian town of Banja Luka, 240 kms northwest of Sarajevo, Thursday, June 22, 2023. Orban said that the EU should offer quicker membership to Bosnia and other Western Balkans countries. (AP Photo/Radivoje Pavicic)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The top international official in Bosnia said Saturday that he was revoking a Bosnian Serb law that suspended any decisions by the country’s top court, saying it violates the 1995 peace agreement that ended a devastating 1992-95 war in the Balkan nation.

As the high representative for Bosnia, German diplomat Christian Schmidt has the authority to change laws and impose decisions to make sure the country’s politicians are working to preserve peace and promote reconciliation following the conflict that killed over 100,000 people.

The Bosnian Serb parliament passed a law to not recognize or implement any decisions by Bosnia’s multi-ethnic Constitutional Court. Lawmakers said it was a temporary measure adopted in response to the court saying it could make decisions in the absence of the tribunal’s Serb judge, who had pulled out of deliberations on orders from Bosnian Serb leadership.

Other news
Former head of Serbia's state security service Jovica Stanisic arrives to appear in court at the UN International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. United Nations appeals judges on Wednesday significantly expanded the convictions of two allies of late Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic, holding them responsible for involvement in crimes across Bosnia and in one town in Croatia as members of a joint criminal plan to drive out non-Serbs from the areas during the Balkan wars. (Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool Photo via AP)
UN appeals court increases sentences for 2 Serbs convicted of crimes in Balkan wars
United Nations appeals judges have significantly expanded the convictions of two allies of late Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic, holding them responsible for involvement in crimes across Bosnia and in one town in Croatia as members of a joint criminal plan to drive out non-Serbs from the areas
Soldiers of the US Army Airborne Division wait for the Air Force B-1B Lancer bomber flight over Sarajevo, Bosnia, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. The two B-1B Lancer aircraft are assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing currently operating out of RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, conducted a low approach flyby over Sarajevo and other cities of Bosnia and Herzegovina to underscore the United States' strong partnership with the Armed Forces of BiH and enduring commitment to Bosnia and Herzegovina's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and multiethnic character. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
US bombers fly over Bosnia in sign of support amid continued secessionist threats
A pair of U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers has flown low over Sarajevo and several other Bosnian cities as a sign of support amid continued secessionist threats by the staunchly pro-Russian Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik.
Firefighters rescue an elderly man in the flooded village of Castel Bolognese, Italy, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Exceptional rains Wednesday in a drought-struck region of northern Italy swelled rivers over their banks, killing at least eight people, forcing the evacuation of thousands and prompting officials to warn that Italy needs a national plan to combat climate change-induced flooding. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Exceptional rains in drought-struck northern Italy kill 8, cancel Formula One Grand Prix
Officials say eight people are now confirmed dead in northern Italy following floods from rain-swollen rivers.
Croatian army steps in as heavy rains flood homes, roads and schools
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Rescue teams and hundreds of soldiers were deployed Monday to help people in parts of Croatia hit by floods.

Bosnia consists of two entities, a Serb-dominated and a Bosniak-Croat one, and has a complex network of joint, multi-ethnic institutions that were designed to keep the three rival ethnic groups together. The Bosnian Serb parliament also has demanded a new law on the Constitutional Court, reflecting ongoing difficulties in the functioning of the country’s joint institutions.

The law approved this month was the latest move by Bosnian Serb officials to push for more independence of Republika Srpska, a Serb-run mini-state in Bosnia that was created as part of the 1995 Dayton Peace Agreement that ended the war. The West sees such actions as separatist and a danger to Bosnia’s postwar order.

Schmidt said Saturday that “entity parliaments do not have the authority to derogate provisions of the Constitutional Court ... and they have not the right to regulate the jurisdiction of key Dayton (peace agreement) institutions such as the Constitutional Court of the state.”

“This is simple as that,” he added.

However, Bosnian Serb officials have said they would not honor any decision by Schmidt, whom they view as illegitimate because the U.N. Security Council did not confirm his appointment. Western countries involved in Bosnia supported his nomination, but not Russia.

“We are ready,” Bosnian Serb President Milorad Dodik said. “For us, Republika Srpska is a state. ... We are only here (in Bosnia) because we have to.”

Dodik, a pro-Russian politician and a strong advocate of a Bosnian Serb partition from the rest of Bosnia, has faced U.S. and British sanctions for his separatist policies. He recently visited Russia and met with President Vladimir Putin, defying international sanctions imposed against Moscow because of the war in Ukraine.

Schmidt said Saturday that he also was amending Bosnia’s criminal code to enable prosecution of politicians who violate the country’s constitutional law and order. But similar changes designed to curb genocide denial have yielded no results so far.

The U.S. Embassy in Bosnia described the Bosnian Serb parliament’s decisions as “unconstitutional and deliberate attacks” on the 1995 peace accord.

“This assault on Dayton comes with consequences,” the embassy said, adding that the U.S. supported Schmidt’s actions.

Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, the war in Bosnia was Europe’s worst conflict since World War II. It erupted when Bosnian Serbs launched a rebellion and a land grab to form their own state following the breakup of the former Yugoslavia in 1991.

In 1995, Bosnian Serb troops killed more than 8,000 Bosniak men and boys in the eastern enclave of Srebrenica in what two U.N. courts declared the only post-WWII genocide in Europe. Bosniaks, most of whom are Muslim, are members of the country’s largest ethnic group.