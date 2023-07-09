FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
World News

Hundreds gather in Sarajevo to pay their respects to Srebrenica massacre victims

Muslim women pray in Visoko, Bosnia, Sunday, July 9, 2023 next to a truck carrying 30 coffins with remains of the recently identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide. So far, the remains of more than 6,600 people have been found and buried at a vast and ever-expanding memorial cemetery in Potocari, outside Srebrenica. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
Muslim women pray in Visoko, Bosnia, Sunday, July 9, 2023 next to a truck carrying 30 coffins with remains of the recently identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide. So far, the remains of more than 6,600 people have been found and buried at a vast and ever-expanding memorial cemetery in Potocari, outside Srebrenica. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

Muslim women pray in Visoko, Bosnia, Sunday, July 9, 2023 next to a truck carrying 30 coffins with remains of the recently identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide. So far, the remains of more than 6,600 people have been found and buried at a vast and ever-expanding memorial cemetery in Potocari, outside Srebrenica. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
Muslim women pray in Visoko, Bosnia, Sunday, July 9, 2023 next to a truck carrying 30 coffins with remains of the recently identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide. So far, the remains of more than 6,600 people have been found and buried at a vast and ever-expanding memorial cemetery in Potocari, outside Srebrenica. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

A Muslim women prays in Visoko, Bosnia, Sunday, July 9, 2023 next to a truck carrying 30 coffins with remains of the recently identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide. So far, the remains of more than 6,600 people have been found and buried at a vast and ever-expanding memorial cemetery in Potocari, outside Srebrenica. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
A Muslim women prays in Visoko, Bosnia, Sunday, July 9, 2023 next to a truck carrying 30 coffins with remains of the recently identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide. So far, the remains of more than 6,600 people have been found and buried at a vast and ever-expanding memorial cemetery in Potocari, outside Srebrenica. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

A flower is seen in Visoko, Bosnia, Sunday, July 9, 2023 on a truck carrying 30 coffins with remains of the recently identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide. So far, the remains of more than 6,600 people have been found and buried at a vast and ever-expanding memorial cemetery in Potocari, outside Srebrenica. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
A flower is seen in Visoko, Bosnia, Sunday, July 9, 2023 on a truck carrying 30 coffins with remains of the recently identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide. So far, the remains of more than 6,600 people have been found and buried at a vast and ever-expanding memorial cemetery in Potocari, outside Srebrenica. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

A woman places a flower in Visoko, Bosnia, Sunday, July 9, 2023 on a truck carrying 30 coffins with remains of the recently identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide. So far, the remains of more than 6,600 people have been found and buried at a vast and ever-expanding memorial cemetery in Potocari, outside Srebrenica. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
A woman places a flower in Visoko, Bosnia, Sunday, July 9, 2023 on a truck carrying 30 coffins with remains of the recently identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide. So far, the remains of more than 6,600 people have been found and buried at a vast and ever-expanding memorial cemetery in Potocari, outside Srebrenica. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

A Muslim women rests in Visoko, Bosnia, Sunday, July 9, 2023 next to a truck carrying 30 coffins with remains of the recently identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide. So far, the remains of more than 6,600 people have been found and buried at a vast and ever-expanding memorial cemetery in Potocari, outside Srebrenica. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
A Muslim women rests in Visoko, Bosnia, Sunday, July 9, 2023 next to a truck carrying 30 coffins with remains of the recently identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide. So far, the remains of more than 6,600 people have been found and buried at a vast and ever-expanding memorial cemetery in Potocari, outside Srebrenica. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

Adel Sabanovic, a Srebrenica survivor prays in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Sunday, July 9, 2023 next to a truck carrying 30 coffins with remains of the recently identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide. So far, the remains of more than 6,600 people have been found and buried at a vast and ever-expanding memorial cemetery in Potocari, outside Srebrenica. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
Adel Sabanovic, a Srebrenica survivor prays in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Sunday, July 9, 2023 next to a truck carrying 30 coffins with remains of the recently identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide. So far, the remains of more than 6,600 people have been found and buried at a vast and ever-expanding memorial cemetery in Potocari, outside Srebrenica. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

People pray in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Sunday, July 9, 2023 next to a truck carrying 30 coffins with remains of the recently identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide. So far, the remains of more than 6,600 people have been found and buried at a vast and ever-expanding memorial cemetery in Potocari, outside Srebrenica. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
People pray in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Sunday, July 9, 2023 next to a truck carrying 30 coffins with remains of the recently identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide. So far, the remains of more than 6,600 people have been found and buried at a vast and ever-expanding memorial cemetery in Potocari, outside Srebrenica. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

A woman cries in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Sunday, July 9, 2023 next to a truck carrying 30 coffins with remains of the recently identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide. So far, the remains of more than 6,600 people have been found and buried at a vast and ever-expanding memorial cemetery in Potocari, outside Srebrenica. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
A woman cries in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Sunday, July 9, 2023 next to a truck carrying 30 coffins with remains of the recently identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide. So far, the remains of more than 6,600 people have been found and buried at a vast and ever-expanding memorial cemetery in Potocari, outside Srebrenica. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

Women pray in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Sunday, July 9, 2023 next to a truck carrying 30 coffins with remains of the recently identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide. So far, the remains of more than 6,600 people have been found and buried at a vast and ever-expanding memorial cemetery in Potocari, outside Srebrenica. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
Women pray in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Sunday, July 9, 2023 next to a truck carrying 30 coffins with remains of the recently identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide. So far, the remains of more than 6,600 people have been found and buried at a vast and ever-expanding memorial cemetery in Potocari, outside Srebrenica. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Hundreds lined the Bosnian capital’s main street Sunday as a truck carrying 30 coffins passed on its way to Srebrenica, where newly identified victims of Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since World War II will be buried on the 28th anniversary of the massacre.

As the truck, covered with a huge Bosnian flag briefly stopped in front of the country’s presidential building in Sarajevo, people from the crowd tucked flowers into the canvas hiding the remains of the victims found in mass graves and identified through DNA analysis.

“It is devastatingly sad that hundreds of victims still have not been found and that some people still deny the genocide (in Srebrenica),” Ramiza Gandic, who came to pay her respects, said.

Newly identified Srebrenica massacre victims are reburied annually on July 11, the day the killing began in 1995, at a vast and ever-expanding memorial cemetery outside the eastern town.

So far, the remains of more than 6,600 people have been found and reburied there.

The Srebrenica killings were the bloody crescendo of Bosnia’s 1992-95 war, which came after the breakup of Yugoslavia unleashed nationalistic passions and territorial ambitions that set Bosnian Serbs against the country’s two other main ethnic factions — Croats and Bosniaks.

In July 1995, Bosnian Serbs overran a U.N.-protected safe haven in Srebrenica. They separated at least 8,000 Muslim Bosniak men and boys from their wives, mothers and sisters, chased them through woods around the ill-fated town, and slaughtered them.

The perpetrators then plowed their victims’ bodies into hastily made mass graves, which they later dug up with bulldozers, scattering the remains among other burial sites to hide the evidence of their war crimes.

The massacre has been declared a genocide by international and national courts. Still, Serb leaders in Bosnia and neighboring Serbia continue to downplay or even deny it despite the irrefutable evidence of what happened.