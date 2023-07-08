Thousands march in Bosnia to mark 1995 Srebrenica genocide as ethnic tensions linger on

FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
Cluster munitions to Ukraine
FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
House GOP and Hunter Biden
FILE - In this undated photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, two Chinese SU-30 fighter jets take off from an unspecified location to fly a patrol over the South China Sea. China’s People’s Liberation Army sent 13 aircraft and 6 vessels into airspace and waters around Taiwan over the past 24 hours as of early Saturday, July 8, 2023, overlapping with United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s visit to Beijing aimed at mending strained relations. (Jin Danhua/Xinhua via AP, File)
China pressures Taiwan
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment in El Paso, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019. Patrick Crusius, the Texas gunman who killed 23 people in the racist attack is returning to federal court for sentencing on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Crusius is facing multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)
El Paso gunman sentenced
Britain's Andy Murray leaves the court after losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a men's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Wimbledon
World News

Thousands march in Bosnia to mark 1995 Srebrenica genocide as ethnic tensions linger on

Bosnian Muslim men pray before the start of the "March of Peace", march to remember the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Nezuk, Bosnia, Saturday, July 8, 2023. A solemn peace march started on Saturday through forests in eastern Bosnia in memory of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe's only acknowledged genocide since World War II. The 100-kilometre (60-mile) march traces a route taken by Bosniak men and boys as they tried to flee Srebrenica after it was captured by Bosnian Serb forces in the closing days of the country's interethnic war in the 1990s. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
1 of 10 | 

Bosnian Muslim men pray before the start of the “March of Peace”, march to remember the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Nezuk, Bosnia, Saturday, July 8, 2023. A solemn peace march started on Saturday through forests in eastern Bosnia in memory of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since World War II. The 100-kilometre (60-mile) march traces a route taken by Bosniak men and boys as they tried to flee Srebrenica after it was captured by Bosnian Serb forces in the closing days of the country’s interethnic war in the 1990s. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Participants in the "March of Peace", march in memory of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Nezuk, Bosnia, Saturday, July 8, 2023. A solemn peace march started on Saturday through forests in eastern Bosnia in memory of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe's only acknowledged genocide since World War II. The 100-kilometre (60-mile) march traces a route taken by Bosniak men and boys as they tried to flee Srebrenica after it was captured by Bosnian Serb forces in the closing days of the country's interethnic war in the 1990s. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
2 of 10 | 

Participants in the “March of Peace”, march in memory of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Nezuk, Bosnia, Saturday, July 8, 2023. A solemn peace march started on Saturday through forests in eastern Bosnia in memory of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since World War II. The 100-kilometre (60-mile) march traces a route taken by Bosniak men and boys as they tried to flee Srebrenica after it was captured by Bosnian Serb forces in the closing days of the country’s interethnic war in the 1990s. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Participants in the "March of Peace", march in memory of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Nezuk, Bosnia, Saturday, July 8, 2023. A solemn peace march started on Saturday through forests in eastern Bosnia in memory of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe's only acknowledged genocide since World War II. The 100-kilometre (60-mile) march traces a route taken by Bosniak men and boys as they tried to flee Srebrenica after it was captured by Bosnian Serb forces in the closing days of the country's interethnic war in the 1990s. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
3 of 10 | 

Participants in the “March of Peace”, march in memory of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Nezuk, Bosnia, Saturday, July 8, 2023. A solemn peace march started on Saturday through forests in eastern Bosnia in memory of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since World War II. The 100-kilometre (60-mile) march traces a route taken by Bosniak men and boys as they tried to flee Srebrenica after it was captured by Bosnian Serb forces in the closing days of the country’s interethnic war in the 1990s. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bosnian Muslim men prepare for the "March of Peace", march to remember the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Nezuk, Bosnia, Saturday, July 8, 2023. A solemn peace march started on Saturday through forests in eastern Bosnia in memory of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe's only acknowledged genocide since World War II. The 100-kilometre (60-mile) march traces a route taken by Bosniak men and boys as they tried to flee Srebrenica after it was captured by Bosnian Serb forces in the closing days of the country's interethnic war in the 1990s. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
4 of 10 | 

Bosnian Muslim men prepare for the “March of Peace”, march to remember the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Nezuk, Bosnia, Saturday, July 8, 2023. A solemn peace march started on Saturday through forests in eastern Bosnia in memory of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since World War II. The 100-kilometre (60-mile) march traces a route taken by Bosniak men and boys as they tried to flee Srebrenica after it was captured by Bosnian Serb forces in the closing days of the country’s interethnic war in the 1990s. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Resid Dervisevic, a Srebrenica survivor, poses for a photo before the start of the "March of Peace", march to remember the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Nezuk, Bosnia, Saturday, July 8, 2023. A solemn peace march started on Saturday through forests in eastern Bosnia in memory of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe's only acknowledged genocide since World War II. The 100-kilometre (60-mile) march traces a route taken by Bosniak men and boys as they tried to flee Srebrenica after it was captured by Bosnian Serb forces in the closing days of the country's interethnic war in the 1990s. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
5 of 10 | 

Resid Dervisevic, a Srebrenica survivor, poses for a photo before the start of the “March of Peace”, march to remember the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Nezuk, Bosnia, Saturday, July 8, 2023. A solemn peace march started on Saturday through forests in eastern Bosnia in memory of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since World War II. The 100-kilometre (60-mile) march traces a route taken by Bosniak men and boys as they tried to flee Srebrenica after it was captured by Bosnian Serb forces in the closing days of the country’s interethnic war in the 1990s. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Osman Salkic, a Srebrenica survivor, poses for a photo before the start of the "March of Peace", march to remember the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Nezuk, Bosnia, Saturday, July 8, 2023. A solemn peace march started on Saturday through forests in eastern Bosnia in memory of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe's only acknowledged genocide since World War II. The 100-kilometre (60-mile) march traces a route taken by Bosniak men and boys as they tried to flee Srebrenica after it was captured by Bosnian Serb forces in the closing days of the country's interethnic war in the 1990s. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
6 of 10 | 

Osman Salkic, a Srebrenica survivor, poses for a photo before the start of the “March of Peace”, march to remember the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Nezuk, Bosnia, Saturday, July 8, 2023. A solemn peace march started on Saturday through forests in eastern Bosnia in memory of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since World War II. The 100-kilometre (60-mile) march traces a route taken by Bosniak men and boys as they tried to flee Srebrenica after it was captured by Bosnian Serb forces in the closing days of the country’s interethnic war in the 1990s. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bosnian Muslim men rest before the start of the "March of Peace", march to remember the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Nezuk, Bosnia, Saturday, July 8, 2023. A solemn peace march started on Saturday through forests in eastern Bosnia in memory of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe's only acknowledged genocide since World War II. The 100-kilometre (60-mile) march traces a route taken by Bosniak men and boys as they tried to flee Srebrenica after it was captured by Bosnian Serb forces in the closing days of the country's interethnic war in the 1990s. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
7 of 10 | 

Bosnian Muslim men rest before the start of the “March of Peace”, march to remember the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Nezuk, Bosnia, Saturday, July 8, 2023. A solemn peace march started on Saturday through forests in eastern Bosnia in memory of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since World War II. The 100-kilometre (60-mile) march traces a route taken by Bosniak men and boys as they tried to flee Srebrenica after it was captured by Bosnian Serb forces in the closing days of the country’s interethnic war in the 1990s. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Participants take part in the "March of Peace", march to remember the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Nezuk, Bosnia, Saturday, July 8, 2023. A solemn peace march started on Saturday through forests in eastern Bosnia in memory of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe's only acknowledged genocide since World War II. The 100-kilometre (60-mile) march traces a route taken by Bosniak men and boys as they tried to flee Srebrenica after it was captured by Bosnian Serb forces in the closing days of the country's interethnic war in the 1990s. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
8 of 10 | 

Participants take part in the “March of Peace”, march to remember the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Nezuk, Bosnia, Saturday, July 8, 2023. A solemn peace march started on Saturday through forests in eastern Bosnia in memory of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since World War II. The 100-kilometre (60-mile) march traces a route taken by Bosniak men and boys as they tried to flee Srebrenica after it was captured by Bosnian Serb forces in the closing days of the country’s interethnic war in the 1990s. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Participants take part in the "March of Peace", march to remember the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Nezuk, Bosnia, Saturday, July 8, 2023. A solemn peace march started on Saturday through forests in eastern Bosnia in memory of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe's only acknowledged genocide since World War II. The 100-kilometre (60-mile) march traces a route taken by Bosniak men and boys as they tried to flee Srebrenica after it was captured by Bosnian Serb forces in the closing days of the country's interethnic war in the 1990s. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
9 of 10 | 

Participants take part in the “March of Peace”, march to remember the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Nezuk, Bosnia, Saturday, July 8, 2023. A solemn peace march started on Saturday through forests in eastern Bosnia in memory of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since World War II. The 100-kilometre (60-mile) march traces a route taken by Bosniak men and boys as they tried to flee Srebrenica after it was captured by Bosnian Serb forces in the closing days of the country’s interethnic war in the 1990s. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Participants take part in the "March of Peace", march to remember the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Nezuk, Bosnia, Saturday, July 8, 2023. A solemn peace march started on Saturday through forests in eastern Bosnia in memory of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe's only acknowledged genocide since World War II. The 100-kilometre (60-mile) march traces a route taken by Bosniak men and boys as they tried to flee Srebrenica after it was captured by Bosnian Serb forces in the closing days of the country's interethnic war in the 1990s. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
10 of 10 | 

Participants take part in the “March of Peace”, march to remember the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Nezuk, Bosnia, Saturday, July 8, 2023. A solemn peace march started on Saturday through forests in eastern Bosnia in memory of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since World War II. The 100-kilometre (60-mile) march traces a route taken by Bosniak men and boys as they tried to flee Srebrenica after it was captured by Bosnian Serb forces in the closing days of the country’s interethnic war in the 1990s. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By ELDAR EMRIC
 
Share

NEZUK, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A solemn peace march started on Saturday through forests in eastern Bosnia in memory of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since World War II.

The annual 100-kilometer (60-mile) march retraces a route taken by thousands of men and boys from the Bosniak ethnic group, made up primarily of Muslims, who were slaughtered as they tried to flee Srebrenica after it was captured by Bosnian Serb forces late in the 1992-95 war.

The march is part of several events preceding the actual date commemorating the massacre on July 11.

Other news
In this image from video released by the U.S. Air Force, Russian military SU-34 and SU-35 aircraft release flares in the flight path of a U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone, lower left, on Thursday, July 6, 2023, over Syria. (U.S. Air Force via AP)
Russian fighter jets harass American drones over Syria, US military says
The U.S. military says Russian fighter jets have “harassed” American drones over Syria for the third day in a row.
A Ukrainian serviceman Dmytro speaks by radio to his team before firing a self-propelled howitzer "Bohdana" towards Russian positions near Bakhmut, Ukraine, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Ukraine’s president hails the country’s soldiers from a Black Sea island to mark 500 days of war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has marked the 500th day of the war by hailing the country’s soldiers in a video from a Black Sea island that became the symbol of Ukraine’s resilience in the face of the Russian invasion.
FILE - Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks during a press conference at the Serbia Palace, in Belgrade, Serbia, on July 3, 2023. The four parties that make up Prime Minister Mark Rutte's ruling coalition are in tense talks over ways to rein in migration, amid speculation the thorny issue could bring down the administration and force a general election. Rutte, the Netherlands’ longest serving premier, presided over late-night meetings Wednesday and Thursday that failed to broker a deal. More talks were planned for Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
The Dutch prime minister is handing his resignation to the king after his coalition collapsed
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is visiting the king to turn in the resignation of his four-party coalition and set the deeply divided Netherlands on track for a general election later this year.
People offer prayers for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Zojoji temple in Tokyo, Japan, Saturday, July 8, 2023. Japan marked first anniversary of the death of Abe who was shot while giving an outdoor campaign speech.(AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
Japanese leaders mark 1 year since the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe
Japanese political and business leaders are marking one year since the assassination of former leader Shinzo Abe.

Nearly 4,000 people joined this year’s march, according to organizers. The event comes as ethnic tensions in Bosnia still persist with Bosnian Serbs continuing to push for more independence and their open calls for separation.

“I come here to remember my brother and my friends, war comrades, who perished here,” said Resid Dervisevic, who was among those who marched back in 1995. “I believe it is my obligation, our obligation to do this, to nurture and guard (our memories).”

Osman Salkic, another Srebrenica survivor, said “feelings are mixed when you come here, to this place, when you know how people were lying (dead) here in 1995 and what the situation is like today.”

The War in Bosnia erupted in 1992 after the former Yugoslavia broke up and Bosnian Serbs launched a rebellion and a land grab to form their own state and join Serbia. More than 100,000 people died before the war ended in 1995 in a U.S.-brokered peace agreement.

In July 1995, more than 8,000 Bosniak males were separated by Serb troops from their wives, mothers and sisters, chased through woods around Srebrenica and killed. Bosnian Serb soldiers dumped the victims’ bodies in numerous mass graves scattered around the eastern town in an attempt to hide the evidence of the crime.

Before Russia invaded Ukraine, Bosnia’s carnage was considered the worst in Europe since WWII. There have been fears that the separatist policies of pro-Russian Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik could fuel further instability as the war rages in Ukraine.

Dodik has denied that genocide took place in Srebrenica although two U.N. courts have ruled so and even as the remains of newly identified victims are continuously being unearthed from mass graves and reburied each year on July 11, the day the killing began in 1995.

A U.N. war crimes court in The Hague, Netherlands, has sentenced to life in prison both the wartime Bosnian Serb political leader Radovan Karadzic and the ex-military commander Ratko Mladic for orchestrating the genocide.

So far, the remains of more than 6,600 people have been found and buried at a vast and ever-expanding memorial cemetery outside Srebrenica. The remains of 30 more victims will be put to rest there on Tuesday.