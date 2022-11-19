Boston police discover apparent fetal or infant remains

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities have found what appears to be two sets of human remains in a Boston condominium building, including the remains of a “possible fetus or infant” discovered in a freezer.

Police officers initially responded to the East Boston residence in Thursday afternoon where they found “what appeared to be a human fetus or infant,” police posted on the department’s website.

The Suffolk district attorney’s office confirmed that the remains were found in a freezer.

A second set of “what appears to be additional human remains” were located on Friday, police said in a statement.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has taken possession of both sets of remains and is investigating along with police and the district attorney’s office. No additional information was made public.

No arrests were announced.

According to city records, the three-story building with nine units was built in 1910.