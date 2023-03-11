Tatum and Boston visit Young and the Hawks

Boston Celtics (46-21, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (34-33, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Hawks -4.5; over/under is 235

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and Jayson Tatum meet when Atlanta hosts Boston. Young ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 26.7 points per game and Tatum is sixth in the league averaging 30.3 points per game.

The Hawks have gone 21-22 against Eastern Conference teams. Atlanta ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 53.0 points per game in the paint led by Clint Capela averaging 10.8.

The Celtics are 28-16 in conference games. Boston ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 26.3 assists per game led by Marcus Smart averaging 6.6.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Celtics won 126-101 in the last matchup on Nov. 17. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 22 points, and Young led the Hawks with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejounte Murray is averaging 20.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, six assists and 1.5 steals for the Hawks. Young is averaging 25.5 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Tatum is scoring 30.3 points per game with 8.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Celtics. Brown is averaging 17.9 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 122.2 points, 41.1 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.6 points per game.

Celtics: 5-5, averaging 117.8 points, 45.9 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: None listed.

Celtics: Payton Pritchard: out (ankle), Robert Williams III: out (hamstring), Danilo Gallinari: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .