Boston takes home win streak into matchup with Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks (41-40, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (56-25, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Celtics take on Atlanta.

The Celtics are 33-18 in Eastern Conference games. Boston ranks seventh in the NBA with 45.3 rebounds led by Jayson Tatum averaging 8.8.

The Hawks are 26-25 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 44.3 rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 11.0.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Celtics won the last matchup 134-125 on March 12, with Tatum scoring 34 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick White is shooting 46.2% and averaging 12.5 points for the Celtics. Tatum is averaging 23.2 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Dejounte Murray is averaging 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hawks. Trae Young is averaging 20.3 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 38.5% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 119.8 points, 46.4 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 126.2 points, 47.6 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.4 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Malcolm Brogdon: out (low back), Danilo Gallinari: out (knee), Marcus Smart: out (neck), Jaylen Brown: out (finger).

Hawks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .