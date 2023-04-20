Boston visits Atlanta with 2-0 series lead

Boston Celtics (57-25, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (41-41, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Hawks -5; over/under is 228.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Celtics lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics visit the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Celtics won the last meeting 119-106 on April 18 led by 29 points from Jayson Tatum, while Dejounte Murray scored 29 points for the Hawks.

The Hawks have gone 26-26 against Eastern Conference teams. Atlanta is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 25.0 assists per game led by Trae Young averaging 10.2.

The Celtics are 34-18 in Eastern Conference play. Boston is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 117.9 points per game and is shooting 47.5%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 20 points, seven assists and two steals for the Hawks. Murray is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Derrick White is averaging 25 points, six rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.5 blocks for the Celtics. Tatum is averaging 20.1 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 54.2% over the past 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 118.5 points, 47.6 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.3 points per game.

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 118.0 points, 48.1 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.3 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: None listed.

Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .